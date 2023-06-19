Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, NMDC, PNC Infra, Natco Pharma, MTAR Tech

Stocks to watch on June 19, 2023: As benchmark indices - the S&P BSE Sensex, and Nifty50 closed fresh high levels on Friday, some profit-booking is likely to be seen in Monday's trade.

At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty was unchanged at 18,896 levels.

As benchmark indices - the S&P BSE Sensex, and Nifty50 closed fresh high levels on Friday, some profit-booking is likely to be seen in Monday's trade.



Asia-Pacific markets largely fell this morning after Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3 per cent post hovering near 33-year highs. South Korea's Kospi, too, skid 0.7 per cent, while Australia's S&P 200 index bucked the trend, up 0.3 per cent.

Globally, the US equity futures were flat on Monday. Dow futures, the S&P 500 futures slipped up to 0.1 per cent, while NASDAQ futures ticked in green.



Tata Steel: The steelmaker is mulling a consolidated capital expenditure of Rs 16,000 crore for its domestic and global operations during the current financial year. Of the planned amount, the company has earmarked Rs 10,000 crore towards standalone operations, and Rs 2,000 crore for subsidiaries in India. The steelmaker is mulling a consolidated capital expenditure of Rs 16,000 crore for its domestic and global operations during the current financial year. Of the planned amount, the company has earmarked Rs 10,000 crore towards standalone operations, and Rs 2,000 crore for subsidiaries in India. READ MORE Meanwhile, back home, here are the top stocks to watch in Monday's trade:

Shriram Properties: Chairman and Managing Director M Murali said that the company will invest around Rs 750 crore in FY24 to construct new residential projects as it looks to scale up business amid strong housing demand.

NMDC: According to reports, the company is likely to invite financial bids for privatising NMDC Steel only after commissioning of the blast furnace at the company's steel plant in Chhattisgarh, as they expect the company's value to rise once the steel plant becomes operational. According to reports, the company is likely to invite financial bids for privatising NMDC Steel only after commissioning of the blast furnace at the company's steel plant in Chhattisgarh, as they expect the company's value to rise once the steel plant becomes operational. READ MORE Chairman and Managing Director M Murali said that the company will invest around Rs 750 crore in FY24 to construct new residential projects as it looks to scale up business amid strong housing demand. READ MORE

Natco Pharma: The pharma company received final nod from the US health regulator for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine Tablets (generic for Lonsurf).

Patanjali Foods: Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Asthana said that the company plans to invest up to Rs 1,500 crore in the next five years on capital expenditure, mostly for scaling up its palm oil business. The pharma company received final nod from the US health regulator for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine Tablets (generic for Lonsurf).

MTAR Technologies: Credit ratings agency ICRA reaffirmed bank facilities of the company's long-term, and short-term based funds as 'stable' on the back of strong earnings growth in fiscal year 2022-23, and comfortable capital structure.

National Fertilisers: The government has appointed U Saravan as Chairman and Managing Director of the company. Earlier Saravan served as Chairman and Managing Director of Madras Fertilisers, and a board member of Indian Potash, and Fortune Biotech.

Credit ratings agency ICRA reaffirmed bank facilities of the company's long-term, and short-term based funds as 'stable' on the back of strong earnings growth in fiscal year 2022-23, and comfortable capital structure.

PNC Infratech: Credit ratings agency Care Ratings assigned credit rating on the long-term bank facilities of subsidiaries - Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway, Awadh Expressway, and Hathras Expressway as 'stable' outlook.

Kalpataru Projects: The board is scheduled to meet on June 21, 2023, to mull, and approve proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Credit ratings agency Care Ratings assigned credit rating on the long-term bank facilities of subsidiaries - Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway, Awadh Expressway, and Hathras Expressway as 'stable' outlook.