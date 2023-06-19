Street Signs: Beefing up colocation facility, auditors on the run & more

With the capital markets regulator having tightened its oversight of financial fraud, auditors have been swift in disassociating themselves from red-flagged companies. Earlier this month, the auditor of one company resigned, citing governance lapses and imbalances on the board. Another company claimed that its chartered accountant (CA) had disappeared and was not answering calls. “Several auditors are facing regulatory heat. Gone are the days when they would work with any company to make money,” says an industry expert. The curious case of the disappeared CA is from Milestone Furniture, which at present does not have a managing director, chief executive officer or company secretary. The promoter’s holding in the company stands at zero. Interestingly, while the company held its board meeting on May 25, the ‘disappeared’ CA’s approval was seen on another company’s financial statements the following day.