Stocks to watch today, June 3: Adani Group, UBL, HCLTech, Glenmark Pharma

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, June 3, 2025: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat with a slight positive tilt, continuing their consolidation phase amid renewed selling by foreign portfolio investors.

GIFT Nifty hinted at a slightly higher start for domestic stocks. The early indicator was up 28 points or 0.12 per cent at 24,855 as of 7:20 AM.

Stocks in Asia got off to a cautious start as investors remain on edge about whether the leaders of the two biggest economies will hold a conversation to calm trade tensions. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was higher by 0.4 per cent while China's CSI 30 was up 0.3 per cent.

According to reports, Beijing has yet to confirm whether Xi Jinping will participate in a call that the White House is hinting at for this week. This comes after the two countries accused each other of violating a trade agreement reached last month. Meanwhile, Wall Street ended higher as heavyweight tech stocks drove benchmarks higher. The S&P 500 index rose by 0.41 per cent while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.08 per cent. ALSO READ: NSE, BSE in high-stakes fight over changing derivatives expiry day Back home, on Monday, the BSE Sensex settled 77.26 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 81,373.75, while the Nifty50 fell 34.10 points or 0.14 per cent to end at 24,716.6. FIIs sold shares worth ₹2,589.4 crore, while DIIs net bought equities worth ₹5,313.7 crore.

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today’s session: Adani Group stocks: Billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has once again come under the crosshairs as its companies are under investigation by US prosecutors. The authorities are probing whether Adani’s firms brought Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) into India via the Mundra port, which his company operates. The company “categorically denies” any such wrongdoing. United Breweries: The beer maker has announced plans to wind up operations at its Mangalore brewery unit in Karnataka with effect from June 30, 2025. The move is part of a consolidation effort in its brewery operations, and the company plans to expand its Mysuru brewery.

HCLTech: The information technology (IT) major announced a partnership with US software firm UiPath to accelerate AI-led agentic automation for the latter’s customers globally. The company said the partnership will automate business processes with less need for human intervention. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company's arm, Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), shared encouraging early results from a new cancer drug being tested on patients with a difficult form of blood cancer. The drug, called ISB 2001, in a single treatment and has shown strong response rates in patients who have already undergone multiple prior therapies. ALSO READ: Flawed to say domestic flows alone inflate India's valuations: Ridham Desai

NTPC Green: Honeywell announced a partnership with NTPC Green Energy to jointly explore producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in India. The companies will explore the use of Honeywell’s proprietary eFining technology to produce SAF from carbon dioxide (CO₂) feedstock captured from NTPC’s power plants and green hydrogen. Jindal Stainless: The company said it has acquired a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to generate 282 megawatt (Mw) of hybrid renewable energy for the supply of clean energy to its manufacturing plants. The company has acquired a 33.64 per cent equity stake as of the date. Ashok Leyland: The flagship company of the Hinduja group has recorded a 5 per cent rise in its sales of trucks, buses and light commercial vehicles, in domestic and overseas markets in May, by selling 15,484 units. The cumulative sales till May during this fiscal remained flat at 28,905 units, as against 28,953 units sold in the same period (April-May) of last year.