Stocks to Watch today, June 9: Asian Paints, L&T Fin, HAL, Urja Global

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher after the S&P 500 hit a new high for 2023 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a third straight day of gains overnight. Firm global sentiment is set to support Dalal Street indices on Friday with the SGX Nifty quoting around 35 points higher at 18,755 levels in early deals.



This comes amid an unexpected rise in jobless claims in the US, their highest since October 2021, and rise in China’s consumer price index by 0.2 per cent in May and fall in producer prices index by 4.6 per cent year on year. Japan's Nikkei index climbed 1.5 per cent, South Korea's Kospi added 0.7 per cent, Australia's ASX 200 0.28 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.11 per cent.



Aether Industries: Aether Industries Limited has inked a license agreement with Saudi Aramco Technologies Company for the commercialisation of the sustainable Converge polyols technology. Meanwhile, here's a list of stocks that will be in focus today:

L&T Finance Holdings: The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.

Arihant Capital Markets: A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on June 15, 2023, to consider and approve issuance of secured unlisted redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCD) on a private placement basis.

Urja Global: Urja Global Limited entered into Agreement on June 7, 2023, with Tesla Power India Private Limited for the purpose of manufacturing and supply of batteries under the TESLA POWER USA brand.

Ex-dividend shares: Asian Paints, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Caplin Point Laboratories, Cigniti Technologies, Dynamatic Technologies, Elecon Engineering Co, HDFC Asset Management Company, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Indian Hotel Co, National Fertilizers, NRB Bearings, Solar Industries India, and Voltas.

Blue Dart: Logistics firm Blue Dart Express, on Thursday, has appointed Sudha Pai as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from September 1, 2023.

Tata Power, Tata Steel: Tata Power Renewable Energy through its subsidiary TP Vardhaman Surya Ltd received a contract to set up a 966 MW round-the-clock hybrid renewable power projects for Tata Steel. The project has the hybrid renewable capacity of 379 MW solar and 587 MW wind power, a company statement said.

V R Films Studios: The Board of Directors at its meeting considered and approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 7:1 (seven shares for every one share), subject to the approval of shareholders.

Hindustan Aeronautics: A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on June 27, 2023, to consider and approve a proposal of sub-division of equity shares of the Company.

Capacite Infraprojects: Capacit'e Infraprojects plans to raise Rs 96.30 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares, to support the Company's long-term working capital requirements. Separately, it has approved to raise funds via issuance of 5.6 million shares on Preferential basis at price of Rs 170 per share.

Biocon: The company's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility located in Bangalore has received a certificate of GMP compliance from the Competent Authority of Germany, following an EU GMP inspection that was conducted in February 2023.