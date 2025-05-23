Stocks to Watch Today, May 23: ITC, Sun Pharma, IndusInd, Trent, TVS, Ola

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, May 23, 2025: Indian stock markets today will track Q4 results, foreign investors' buying or selling activity, bond yield movement, and global market trends, especially US Treasury yields, to gauge the market mood. At 7:55 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were 29 points higher at 24,682.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Q4 Results Today:

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Afcons Infrastructure, AIA Engineering, Anupam Rasayan India, Apollo Micro Systems, Ashoka Buildcon, Ashok Leyland, Azad Engineering, Balkrishna Industries, BEML, Cello World, Devyani International, Dreamfolks Services, Finolex Industries, Fusion Finance, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, GE Vernova T&D India, JSW Steel, Jtekt India, Linde India, Lux Industries, Narayana Hrudayalaya, PSP Projects, Ramco Industries, Reliance Infrastructure, Timken India, and West Coast Paper Mills are scheduled to report their Q4 results today, May 23.

ITC share price:

Consumer goods company, ITC, saw a multifold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹19,727.37 crore for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), boosted by one-time exception gains. Adjusted for these gains, ITC's consolidated net profit increased 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5,155 crore.

ITC's Q4 revenue from operations was largely flat Y-o-Y at ₹20,376.36 crore. The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹7.85 per share, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Sun Pharmaceuticals share price:

Sun Pharma, on Thursday, said its consolidated net profit declined 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,154 crore in Q4FY25, missing Bloomberg's estimate of ₹2,794 crore. Operationally, revenue rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,959 crore, while Ebitda grew 22.4 per cent to ₹3,716 crore. Sun Pharma's Q4 Ebitda margin, however, expanded to 28.7 per cent versus 25.3 per cent Y-o-Y.

Grasim Industries share price:

Grasim Industries' standalone net loss narrowed to ₹288 crore in Q4FY25, while revenue increased around 32 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,925 crore. Its Ebitda tumbled 58.17 per cent to ₹220 crore, while Ebitda margin shrank 530 bps to 2.46 per cent in Q4FY25. The company saw an exceptional loss of ₹114 crore.

Honasa Consumer (Mamaearth) share price:

Mamaearth-parent, Honasa Consumer, saw its net profit falling 17.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹25 crore in Q4FY25, while revenue surged 13.3 per cent to ₹533.5 crore. Further, Honasa's Ebitda shrank 18.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹26.9 crore, while operating margin contracted 200 basis points to 5 per cent.

Gujarat State Petronet share price:

The petroleum and gas producer's net profit crashed 48 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹70.7 crore in the March quarter of FY25. Gujarat State Petronet's revenue, too, fell 8.6 per cent on year to ₹238 crore. Ebitda sank 35 per cent to ₹125 crore and margin contracted to 52.4 per cent from 74 per cent last year.

Premier Explosives share price:

Reporting a weak quarter, Premier Explosives said the company's net profit and revenue declined around 45 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, to ₹3.7 crore and ₹74.1 crore. Further, Ebitda fell 40 per cent to ₹9.6 crore and margin was knocked down to 12.9 per cent Y-o-Y.

Other Q4 result reactions:

Saurashtra Cements, MTAR Tech, Orient Bell, Windlas Biotech, HPL Electric and Power, The Ramco Cements, Concor, Metro Brands.

Sensex rejig stocks:

Tata Group-owned Trent Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) are set to be a part of the 30-stock BSE Sensex index, effective June 23, 2025. Trent and BEL will replace IndusInd Bank and Nestle India.

IndusInd Bank share price:

Reopening investigations against IndusInd Bank officials, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, said on Thursday that it is looking into any "egregious violations" by the senior management of the Bank. As per the Bank's Board, certain members of the company may have committed the accounting crime.

NTPC Green share price:

NTPC Green Energy has won the e-reverse auction conducted by NHPC Limited on May 21, 2025. The company has secured a cumulative capacity of 80MW/320MWh under the competitive bidding process.

Adani Ports share price:

The Port and Logistics, Adani Group company's Board has given its "in-principle" approval to issue Non-Convertible Debentures for capex/refinancing of existing debt and general corporate purpose for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹6,000 crore.

TVS Motor Company share price:

TVS Motor Company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OOR Cabs to supply 500 TVS King EV MAX electric three-wheelers to Tamil Nadu during the financial year 2025-26.

Tata Steel share price:

Tata Steel has inaugurated the Phase II expansion of Kalinganagar operations, taking the crude steel capacity from 3 to 8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Ola Electric share price:

The Board of Directors of the electric two-wheeler maker has approved to raise up to ₹1,700 crore via NCDs or other securities on a private placement basis.

JK Lakshmi Cement share price:

JK Lakshmi has signed a power purchase agreement with a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to purchase solar power.

Blue Jet Healthcare share price:

The Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, is conducting a search/inspection at the company's registered office, plants, and warehouse.