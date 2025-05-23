Home / Markets / News / Nifty trading guide for May 23: Analyst suggest using 'Bull Call Spread'

Nifty trading today: Given the prevailing volatility and the presence of clearly defined support and resistance levels, a 'Bull Call Spread' is an optimal strategy

NSE, NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 7:25 AM IST
Nifty strategy:

  • Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread
  • Expiry: 29 MAY 2025
  • Strikes: Buy 24,600CE and Sell 24,900CE
  • Net Outflow: ~105
  • Stop Loss: 50
  • Strategy Target: 200
Rationale:

  • Markets fell sharply on Thursday, with broad-based selling led by IT, FMCG, and Energy sectors. The recent pullback seen over the past few days is likely due to overstretched technical indicators.
  • The main trend remains positive above the key support of 23,935, while the 24,450–24,380 region is a crucial support area. The ongoing correction could offer a buying opportunity within the broader uptrend and move above 24,750 reigniting upward momentum back towards 25,000–25,100.
  • Given the prevailing volatility and the presence of clearly defined support and resistance levels, a 'Bull Call Spread' is an optimal strategy.
  • It offers limited risk with a favourable reward-to-risk ratio, aligning with expectations of a moderate rebound.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Sahaj Agrawal, senior vice president, head of derivatives research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

