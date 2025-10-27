Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Dr Reddy's Labs, Coforge, Hudco, Container Corp

Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, October 27, 2025: Indian equity markets are expected to begin the week’s first trading session on a positive note, buoyed by gains among major Asian peers. GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a favourable start for the benchmark indices.

At 6:57 AM on Monday, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 271 points higher at 26,087.

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region were upbeat in early trade, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 surging over 2 per cent to breach the 50,000 mark for the first time. Investors cheered progress in US–China trade talks and strong momentum from Wall Street.

South Korea’s Kospi was up 1.83 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.54 per cent. Earlier on Friday, Wall Street’s major indices closed at record highs as investors welcomed cooler-than-expected inflation data and upbeat corporate earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.79 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.15 per cent, and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.01 per cent. Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: September quarter results Kotak Mahindra Bank: The The bank's consolidated net profit in the July–September quarter (Q2FY26) stood at ₹4,468.27 crore, down 11.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹5,044.05 crore in the year-ago period, led by a dip in other income and an increase in provisions. The bank’s net interest income (NII) increased 4.15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,311 crore, while other income declined 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,589 crore.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major The pharma major reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,437.2 crore in Q2FY26, up 14 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹1,255.3 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹8,805.1 crore, up 9.8 per cent from ₹8,016.2 crore in Q2FY25. Brigade Hotel: The hospitality arm of Brigade Group said the The hospitality arm of Brigade Group said the company's net profit in Q2FY26 rose to ₹10.6 crore, up 57.97 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹6.71 crore reported in the same period last year, driven by steady growth in business and reduced finance and tax expenses. During the quarter under review, Brigade Hotel’s net revenue rose 19.69 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹129.8 crore from ₹108.44 crore reported in Q2FY25.

SBI Life Insurance: The insurer reported a The insurer reported a 6.6 per cent drop in net profit in Q2FY26 to ₹494.6 crore from ₹529.42 crore reported in Q2FY25. SBI Life Insurance's net premium income rose to ₹24,848 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹20,266 crore reported in the second quarter of the last fiscal. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: The company reported flat growth in PAT at ₹241.3 crore in Q2FY26 against ₹242.4 crore reported in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. During the quarter under review, the company's revenue from operations rose 9 per cent to ₹461.3 crore from ₹424.2 crore in the year-ago period. ABSL AMC's assets under management rose to ₹4.25 lakh crore in Q2FY26, a growth of 11 per cent.

Coforge: The company's consolidated net profit for Q2FY26 rose to ₹376 crore, up 86 per cent year-on-year, as the IT services and solutions firm cited “continued momentum” on large deals, with five such contracts signed during the just-ended quarter. Coforge's revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹3,985.7 crore, up 31.7 per cent compared to the year-ago period. Other stocks in news today Reliance Industries: The company has announced that The company has announced that Reliance Intelligence Limited (Reliance Intelligence) , a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has on October 24, 2025, incorporated Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL). Reliance Intelligence will invest an amount of ₹2 crore towards the initial subscription of 20,00,000 equity shares of ₹10 each, the company said in an exchange filing.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco): The company has informed the exchanges that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth ₹5,000 crore with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) to establish and initiate cooperation for exploring collaboration in existing and upcoming infrastructure development and financing & refinancing of port infrastructure projects at JN Port. NCC: The company has informed the exchanges that it has received a Letter of Acceptance for a contract worth ₹6,828.94 crore from Central Coalfields for the extraction and transportation of overburden (OB) and coal at Amrapali OCP, Chandragupt Area, Jharkhand. Zydus Lifesciences: The pharmaceutical company has announced that Zydus MedTech France SAS, a wholly owned subsidiary (Zydus MedTech France), has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent share capital and voting rights of the target entity, which has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of Zydus MedTech France.

GPT Infraprojects: The company has informed the exchanges that it has received a contract worth ₹195 crore from Terminal Industriel Polyvalent de San Pedro, Ivory Coast, for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a conveyor belt system at the port of Ivory Coast. Container Corporation of India: The Navratna company has entered into two strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with M/s Adani Cement, one of India’s leading cement manufacturers. These pioneering MoUs focus on the rail-based transportation of bulk cement using specialized tank containers, marking yet another large-scale initiative of its kind in the country, the company said in an exchange filing.