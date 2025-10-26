Home / Markets / News / FPIs keep India's IPO heart beating: ₹54K cr pumps life into market pulse

FPIs keep India's IPO heart beating: ₹54K cr pumps life into market pulse

Foreign investors act as lifeblood of primary markets, steadying flows amid heavy outflows

heart pump, heart disease, medical, health
premium
FPI activity has been uneven, with inflows recorded in just five of the first 10 months.
Mayank Patwardhan Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 10:38 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have delivered over ₹54,000 crore into India’s primary markets so far in 2025, mainly through initial public offerings (IPOs). Without this vital infusion, net foreign outflows from equity this year could have approached ₹2 trillion. 
In October alone, FPIs committed ₹10,096 crore to primary issuances, driven by major IPOs such as LG Electronics India and Tata Capital. This marks their second-highest monthly investment this year, trailing only July. 
FPI activity has been uneven, with inflows recorded in just five of the first 10 months. October’s uptick follows three consecutive months of heavy selling. While net investments remain modest, they helped trigger the strongest monthly equity rally since March, lifting benchmarks Sensex and Nifty by nearly 5 per cent so far this month. In March, both had climbed more than 6 per cent after five straight months of declines. 
Without a sustained return of foreign capital, Indian equities are likely to lag behind global markets in 2025. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Street Signs: Nifty's pause before glory, MTR Foods GMP at 20%, and more

Premium

Bharti Airtel finds its frequency: High Arpu, low capital expenditure

Mcap of 7 top valued firms jumps by ₹1.55 trn; Reliance, TCS shine

Q2 earnings, US Fed interest rate decision likely to move markets this week

Premium

Pace of volume recovery key for gains in Hindustan Unilever stock

Topics :Foreign investorsForeign Portfolio InvestorsFPIsstock marketsinitial public offeringsMarket Lens

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story