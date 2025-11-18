Stocks to Watch today, Nov 18: PhysicsWallah, BSE, HCL Tech, Infosys, Paytm

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, November 18, 2025: The Indian equity markets are likely to open on a lower note on Tuesday, mirroring their global peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicate a weak start for the benchmarks today.

As of 6:55 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 54 points lower at 26,006, indicating a poor opening for Indian markets.

Among global peers, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were under pressure on Tuesday, mirroring a tech-driven selloff on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.92 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 and South Korea’s Kospi also traded lower, with the latter down 0.64 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Overnight in the US, major Wall Street indices ended sharply lower on Monday. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed below a key technical level for the first time since late April, as investors looked ahead to quarterly earnings from major retailers and chipmaker Nvidia, as well as a long-delayed US jobs report expected later this week. The broader S&P 500 dropped 0.90 per cent, the tech heavy Nasdaq fell 0.80 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.2 per cent. Meanwhile, Here are some of the top stocks to watch today, November 18: HCL Technologies: The company, in collaboration with NVIDIA, has The company, in collaboration with NVIDIA, has launched an innovation lab in Santa Clara , California, to help enterprises explore, incubate, and scale industry applications of physical AI and cognitive robotics.

Infosys: The company has unveiled its The company has unveiled its AI-First GCC Model , a specialized offering that accelerates the setup and transformation of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) into AI-powered hubs for innovation and growth. This new offering empowers enterprises to reimagine their GCCs as strategic assets that drive innovation, agility, and competitive advantage in an AI-first world. Tata Power Company: Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company, has successfully commissioned NHPC Limited’s landmark 450 MWp (DC) / 300 MW (AC) DCR-compliant solar power project as the EPC contractor at Karnisar Bhatiyan, Bikaner, Rajasthan. TVS Motor Company: The two- and three-wheeler manufacturer has launched the TVS Apache RTR 180 in Kenya. The company has partnered with its long-standing distribution partner in Africa, Car & General, for this venture.

BSE: The exchange has announced that Rudresh Kunde has been appointed as Chief – Product, Policy & Strategy, Key Management Personnel, and Senior Management, with effect from November 20, 2025. One 97 Communications (Paytm): SAIF III Mauritius, SAIF Partners, and Elevation Capital are likely to sell a 2 per cent stake in Paytm through a block deal to raise up to ₹1,639.7 crore, according to reports. They have set the floor price at ₹1,281 per share, a 3.9 per cent discount to the last closing price. Emcure Pharmaceuticals: BC Investments IV, an affiliate of global private equity firm Bain Capital, which held a 6.3 per cent stake in Emcure Pharma as of September 2025, is reportedly looking to sell up to a 2 per cent stake in the company through block deals. The offer size is estimated at ₹493 crore, with a floor price of ₹1,296.5 per share, according to reports.

AstraZeneca Pharma India: The biopharmaceutical company and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries have announced a second brand partnership for Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate (SZC) in India. “This exclusive agreement is aimed at further accelerating the availability of SZC, an innovative and highly effective treatment for hyperkalaemia, to more patients across India,” the company said in the exchange filing. JSW Energy: The company has announced that its Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer, The company has announced that its Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer, Pritesh Vinay, has resigned to pursue career opportunities outside the JSW Group. Vinay will continue in his current position until December 31, 2025, to support an orderly transition, JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.

JSW Cement: The company has signed a Securities Purchase Agreement worth ₹1,91,63,01,956 among Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited (“Purchaser”), JSW Cement Limited (Seller 1), and Alpha Alternatives Holdings Private Limited (Seller 2), together referred to as the “Sellers,” and Algebra Endeavour Private Limited (“Algebra”) for the transfer of 100% of the securities of Algebra held by the Sellers to the Purchaser. Anand Rathi Wealth: The company has infused initial capital of GBP 100 into Anand Rathi Wealth UK Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary, which is yet to commence business operations. WPIL: The company has informed the exchanges that its South African subsidiary has received a contract from METS! KE MATLA JV for complete electromechanical and instrumentation works for the MCWAP2 Project of the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority (South Africa), valued at 821 million Rand (INR 426 crore), to be commissioned in 48 months. The contract does not fall under related-party transactions.