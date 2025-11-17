Monday, November 17, 2025 | 06:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys launches AI-first model to transform GCCs into innovation hubs

Infosys | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT major Infosys on Monday introduced an AI-first model aimed at speeding up the establishment and transformation of global capability centres into AI-driven hubs that promote innovation and growth.

The solution allows enterprises to redefine their Global Capability Centres (GCCs) as strategic assets that drive innovation, enhance agility, and create competitive advantages in an AI-driven world, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The AI-first GCC Model provides an end-to-end path from comprehensive setup support to scalable talent strategies and operational readiness, while enabling AI-led transformation with production-grade agents and a unified platform fabric.

"Infosys' new GCC model brings together Infosys Agentic Foundry for building and scaling reliable production-grade AI agents, EdgeVerve AI Next as the unified platform to run applied and agentic AI at enterprise scale, and Infosys Topaz, to infuse AI-first services and solutions across the GCC lifecycle," the company said.

 

Infosys leverages its experience from over 100 engagements with local GCCs for enterprises, including Lufthansa Systems, zooplus, and Danske Bank, to tackle key challenges businesses face in expanding or transforming their GCCs, it added.

Infosys's AI-First GCC Model features a comprehensive, end-to-end management approach that covers the full lifecycle of GCCs. This includes strategic development, site selection, entity setup, recruitment, and operational launch, allowing a smooth transition from planning to full operational capability.

Furthermore, the offering provides options such as build-operate-transfer (BOT), assisted GCC builds, joint ventures, and partner-hosted models.

"Our AI-first approach, comprehensive GCC lifecycle capabilities, and global delivery excellence uniquely position us to help clients unlock new value. Our dedicated GCC practice will offer speed, scale, and strategic depth essential for the next wave of enterprise Transformation," Satish HC, EVP and Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Infosys Indian investments into GCC artifical intelligence

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

