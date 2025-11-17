Monday, November 17, 2025 | 07:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JSW Energy CFO Pritesh Vinay resigns; to continue till December 2025

JSW Energy CFO Pritesh Vinay resigns; to continue till December 2025

After 13 years with the JSW Group, Pritesh Vinay has stepped down but will serve through December 2025 to ensure a smooth transition as the company begins a search for his successor

JSW energy

During Vinay's tenure over the past five years, JSW Energy's overall capacity has grown from 4.5 gigawatt (GW) to 30 GW currently. | Image: X@JSWEnergy

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Energy today announced its Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer Pritesh Vinay has resigned in order to pursue career opportunities outside the JSW Group. Vinay will continue to serve in his current position till December 31, 2025 to support an orderly transition, it said.
 
"A search process for selecting a suitable candidate (both internal and external) has commenced and the outcome of the same will be informed in due course," the company said in a filing at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
 
Vinay was associated with the JSW Group for the past 13 years, starting as the head of group investor relations, then heading M&A and corporate finance for JSW Steel, and finally being appointed as the chief financial officer of JSW Energy five years ago. He was subsequently elevated to the board of directors.
 
 
How has JSW Energy grown during Vinay’s tenure?
 
During Vinay's tenure over the past five years, JSW Energy's overall capacity has grown from 4.5 gigawatt (GW) to 30 GW currently.

Also Read

JSW energy

JSW Energy raises ₹250 cr via issuance of non-convertible debentures

JSW energy

JSW Energy looks to operationalise Pune's 5 GWh battery assembly unit in Q3

JSW energy

JSW Energy Q2 results: PAT drops 17% to ₹705 crore, revenue up 55%

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q2 results today: RIL, Tata Tech, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Energy on Oct 17

JSW energy

Beaten-down stocks Part 2: Upsides seen in JSW Energy at current valuations

 
"My association with the JSW Group for the past 13 years has been very enriching and professionally satisfying, and I will always be grateful to Mr (Sajjan) Jindal and Parth (Jindal) for reposing their trust and confidence in me over all these years," Vinay said in a November 15 letter addressed to Chairman Sajjan Jindal.
 
How has JSW Energy performed financially in recent quarters?
 
The company had last month reported a cash profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,512 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025, a 27 per cent increase over the PAT for the corresponding quarter last financial year.
 
It had also reported a 67 per cent jump in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 3,180 crore, mainly driven by organic renewable capacity additions.

More From This Section

Infibeam Avenues

Infibeam Avenues, PayU receive RBI authorisation to operate as PA-P

Was pressured to select process advisor, alleges Byju's former IRP

Byju's Alpha alleges $533 mn was routed back to founder in new court filing

As the 16th Finance Commission, headed by Arvind Panagariya, takes feedback from stakeholders, some states have complained to it that the Centre is increasingly taking recourse to cess and surcharge to circumvent its recommendations on tax devolution

HCLTech in collaboration with Nvidia launches physical AI innovation lab

Real estate

Greenbay Infra launches ₹400 cr luxury project, eyes ₹1,000 cr revenue

Infosys

Infosys launches AI-first model to transform GCCs into innovation hubs

Topics : JSW Energy JSW Group Sajjan Jindal Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Rupee TodayProtein SnacksBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon