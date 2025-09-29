Stocks to Watch today, Sept 29: Tata Motors, Oil India, BEML, Shriram Fin

Stocks to Watch today, September 29, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start on Monday, despite the mixed global cues. At 7:44 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 108.5 points at 24,813.5.

In the week ahead, investors will focus on key triggers, including the RBI monetary policy, India-US trade deal, developments over US tariffs, global and domestic macroeconomic data, among others.

Asian markets were trading mixed, whereas US stocks closed higher last week following the release of inflation data.

Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.88 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi index edged 1.2 per cent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1 per cent.

On Friday, the Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.44 per cent, S&P 500 ended 0.6 per cent higher, and Dow Jones fell around 0.65 per cent. Here are the key stocks to watch today, September 29, 2025: Tata Motors: The automobile major has appointed insider Shailesh Chandra as it managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) for a period of three years effective October 1, 2025. The company has named Dhiman Gupta as chief financial officer (CFO). Oil India: The company has discovered natural gas at its Vijayapuram-2 exploratory well in the Andaman Shallow Offshore Block, with initial tests confirming gas inflows; additional evaluations are ongoing to determine the full potential of the find. Jindal Steel: Jindal Steel has commissioned the Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace-II at its Angul plant, doubling hot metal capacity to 9 MTPA and making it India’s largest single-location steel facility.

Alkem Laboratories: The pharmaceutical company has signed a Business Transfer Agreement with Alkem Wellness, effective October 1. It will transfer the trade generics business as a going concern, on a slump sale basis, to its subsidiary, Alkem Wellness. Shriram Finance: The non-bankin finance company (NBFC) has invested ₹300.05 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shriram Overseas, by subscribing to 19.02 million equity shares through a rights-issue to strengthen its capital base. Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has appointed Neelendra Singh as Managing Director of the company, and Kapil Sharma as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), for a five year term effective October 1, 2025. The company has also appointed Patanjali Govind Keswani as executive director and chairman for 18 months, effective October 1.