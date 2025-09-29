Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today, Sept 29: Tata Motors, Oil India, BEML, Shriram Fin

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 29: Tata Motors, Oil India, BEML, Shriram Fin

Stocks to Watch today, September 29, 2025: From Tata Motors, Oil India to Shriram Finance, here is a list of stocks that will be in focus

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS
BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS
Devanshu Singla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stocks to Watch today, September 29, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start on Monday, despite the mixed global cues. At 7:44 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 108.5 points at 24,813.5.
 
In the week ahead, investors will focus on key triggers, including the RBI monetary policy, India-US trade deal, developments over US tariffs, global and domestic macroeconomic data, among others. 
 
Asian markets were trading mixed, whereas US stocks closed higher last week following the release of inflation data.
 
Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.88 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi index edged 1.2 per cent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1 per cent.
 
On Friday, the Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.44 per cent, S&P 500 ended 0.6 per cent higher, and Dow Jones fell around 0.65 per cent.

Here are the key stocks to watch today, September 29, 2025:

Tata Motors: The automobile major has appointed insider Shailesh Chandra as it managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) for a period of three years effective October 1, 2025. The company has named Dhiman Gupta as chief financial officer (CFO). 
 
Oil India: The company has discovered natural gas at its Vijayapuram-2 exploratory well in the Andaman Shallow Offshore Block, with initial tests confirming gas inflows; additional evaluations are ongoing to determine the full potential of the find.  Jindal Steel: Jindal Steel has commissioned the Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace-II at its Angul plant, doubling hot metal capacity to 9 MTPA and making it India’s largest single-location steel facility.
 
Alkem Laboratories: The pharmaceutical company has signed a Business Transfer Agreement with Alkem Wellness, effective October 1. It will transfer the trade generics business as a going concern, on a slump sale basis, to its subsidiary, Alkem Wellness. 
 
Shriram Finance: The non-bankin finance company (NBFC) has invested ₹300.05 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shriram Overseas, by subscribing to 19.02 million equity shares through a rights-issue to strengthen its capital base. 
 
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has appointed Neelendra Singh as Managing Director of the company, and Kapil Sharma as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), for a five year term effective October 1, 2025. The company has also appointed Patanjali Govind Keswani as executive director and chairman for 18 months, effective October 1.
 
Godrej Agrovet: The food and agri conglomerate has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) to invest ₹960 crore to set up manufacturing, processing and research facilities. 
 
BEML: The state-owned firm has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Forge and Data Patterns (India) to bid for the DRDO-concieved Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme. 
 
Azad Engineering: The company has signed a new long-term contract worth $73.47 million (₹651 crore) with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Japan, for supplying advanced turbine engine components, bringing their total contract value to $156.36 million (₹1,387 crore) including a prior deal from November 2024.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start for benchmarks; RBI MPC kicks off today

Auto sales set for strong September; analysts bet on Maruti, M&M, TVS Motor

How to use festive bonus to build long-term financial security

Premium

Street Signs: Low Vix, high tension, IPO fireworks light up grey market sky

Premium

Fund Pick: Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund rewards investors who don't blink

Topics :Stock Marketstocks to watchMarketsshare marketTata MotorsOIL IndiaAlkem LaboratoriesBEMLLemon Tree HotelsGodrej Agrovet

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story