PSU Bank ETFs: Winners too early, losers too long Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the public-sector undertaking (PSU) bank index delivered 30 per cent returns in 2022-23 (FY23) — the maximum among all mutual fund schemes. By comparison, the more popular ETFs tracking the benchmark Nifty50 Index fell 0.7 per cent. The performance may be encouraging, but betting on a single sector or the