Street signs: FTSE boost for HDFC Bank, arbitrage gains in Bajaj, and more

‘Exclude China’ trend to fuel surge in India-bound flows

Increasingly, global investors are opting for emerging market (EM)-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that exclude China. According to a recent article in the Financial Times, net inflows into eight US-listed EM ETFs that exclude China surged threefold to $5.3 billion in 2023. Analysts predict that the ‘Exclude China’ trend will help drive more foreign passive flows into the domestic market, the second-largest in the EM basket after China. Additionally, the weighting gap between the two neighbouring countries in the Morgan Stanley Capital International global indices has significantly reduced over the past three years following India’s strong outperformance. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



HDFC Bank set for $300 million inflows with FTSE boost

The country’s most valuable lender, HDFC Bank, could receive inflows of $300 million (Rs 2,500 crore) from passive funds tracking Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) indices. Last week, the index provider increased HDFC Bank’s weighting in its indices following an increase in legroom for foreign portfolio investors. Besides the FTSE boost, Morgan Stanley’s latest note is also expected to improve investor sentiment towards the stock. The US-based brokerage believes HDFC Bank’s stock could gain 50 per cent from current levels on the back of improved forecasts for the home loan business. Shares of HDFC Bank last closed at Rs 1,417, down nearly 17 per cent this year. Morgan Stanley has an ‘attractive’ rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 2,110.