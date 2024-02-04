Street signs: Nifty's potential soars, a mixed bag in IPO GMPs, and more

The benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty hit a record intraday high of 22,127 on Friday, surpassing its previous intraday peak from January 15. According to technical analysts at ICICIdirect, an over 1,000-point rally in the index might be on the horizon. The retail brokerage said in a note, “Our composite model, with equal weights on general election year price behaviour, bull market corrections, and bottom-up Nifty projection, strongly recommends buying the current decline for a target of 23,400 by June 2024.” It added, “In a general election year, Nifty tends to bottom out in February–March, followed by a minimum

14 per cent rally towards the general election outcome in each of the seven instances over the past three decades.”



A mixed bag in IPO GMPs: Apeejay soars, Capital SFB lags



The grey market premiums (GMPs) for the four initial public offerings (IPOs) opening this week range between 0 per cent and 44 per cent. The highest demand is for Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, and the lowest is for Capital Small Finance Bank (SFB), while Jana SFB and Rashi Peripherals stand at about 25 per cent each. These four issues, set to cumulatively raise over Rs 2,600 crore, follow the Interim Budget and the policy announcement by the US Federal Reserve, keeping some companies in wait-and-watch mode.

