Street Signs: SFBs dive into universal banking waters, Sebi's blank canvas

From small fish to big sharks: SFBs dive into universal banking waters

Shares of small finance banks (SFBs) will remain in focus in Monday’s trade after the Reserve Bank of India issued guidelines for their conversion into universal banks. Among the criteria laid down on Friday are a minimum networth of Rs 1,000 crore, a profitability track record, gross non-performing loans of less than 3 per cent, and a net non-performing asset of less than 1 per cent in the past two financial years. Market players said the leader of the SFB pack, AU, is seen as the front runner. After the merger with Fincare SFB, AU SFB’s market value is more than 2x that of the second-biggest player in this space. Meanwhile, Equitas, Ujjivan, and Utkarsh too are seen as possible contenders. “A new set of investors could look to onboard some of the SFBs before they become full-scale banks. This could trigger a rerating in some stocks,” said an analyst.

Sebi’s blank canvas: Painting accountability without names

Usually, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) mentions the names of stockbrokers or fund houses in its orders, barring their officials from allegedly indulging in front-running. However, in an order issued last week, the securities regulator refrained from naming them, instead using pseudonyms like AMC Broking and XYZ Securities. The regulator said the names of stockbrokers as well as persons or entities who have not been served any show cause notices were redacted but will be provided to courts and tribunals during proceedings. Legal experts say that the approach may be seen in future orders too and is aimed at preventing market intermediaries from getting maligned for no direct fault of theirs.