Strong guidance positive for Shriram Finance on robust Q2 performance

Strong guidance positive for Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance (SHFL) posted a beat on estimates for Q2FY26, with good growth and improved asset quality. There was improved net Stage-3 and reduced non-performing loans or NPLs. Credit cost remains moderate at well under 2 per cent of averaged assets under management (AUM), which is the guidance target for FY26.

The guidance was confident and stable for volume growth driven by market share gains and hopes of better demand in H2FY26. While AUM growth guidance is unchanged at 15 per cent, management believes AUM growth for FY26 would surpass guidance.

AUM growth was good across used commercial vehicles (CV), used passenger vehicles (PV) and even micro, small and medium enterprises or MSME with AUM up 7 per cent in H1FY26. The improved growth in vehicles implies market share gains. An enhanced distribution network resulted in MSME growth. Management expects better demand driving vehicle volumes, along with more market share gains. There is a limited positive impact of GST cuts.

What is driving Shriram Finance’s financial performance in Q2FY26? On financial performance, net interest income or NII was up 4 per cent Q-o-Q and 12 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,270 crore. The net interest margin or NIM improved by 8 basis points Q-o-Q to 8.2 per cent with a decline in incremental cost of finance (CoF) and utilisation of the excess liquidity overhang. This changes a trend of declines for the previous five quarters. Given chances of excess liquidity being further normalised, CoF should drop. The NIM may climb to 8.50 per cent by Q4FY26-end. Net profit was up 7 per cent Q-o-Q and 11 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 2,070 crore, translating into a return on assets or RoA of 2.9 per cent and return on equity or RoE of 15.4 per cent.

How is asset quality trending across portfolios? Analysts are upgrading growth expectations and NIM assumptions, with some upgrading earnings for FY27. The key monitorable is asset quality. If that improves meaningfully, there would be valuation upgrades. Gross Stage-2 fell 37 basis points Q-o-Q to 6.92 per cent in Q2FY26 and GS-3 increased marginally to 4.57 per cent (4.53 per cent in Q1FY26). The CV portfolio (46 per cent of AUM) and PV portfolio (21 per cent of AUM) are showing improving asset quality. Stage-2 in CV, PV, farm equipment and MSME segments saw sequential declines. This performance comes in a challenging environment and management says it is confident of maintaining credit cost at below 2 per cent in FY26 and does not foresee major risks in CV and MSME portfolios. The overall AUM growth Y-o-Y (aggregate Rs 2.81 trillion) dropped to 15.7 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY26 (17 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY26 and 20 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY25), which remains in the guided range of 15-17 per cent Y-o-Y growth for FY26.

What is the outlook for MSME and vehicle segments? Management highlighted that exposure to the MSME segment (about 14 per cent of AUM) is mainly in trading and small-ticket loans. The MSME Stage-3 rose 49 basis points Q-o-Q to 4.61 per cent. Management says the MSME portfolio exposure to the US is minimal, so asset quality is not at great risk. New CV prices have held up well and Shriram has not seen much correction in vehicle prices in the last month (post GST cuts), as auto manufacturers reduced discounts post GST cuts, offsetting the benefits. Management pointed out that there may have been lower disbursements in Q2 as customers deferred purchases waiting for GST cuts. Farm equipment disbursements were lower by 25 per cent Q-o-Q.