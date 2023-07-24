Street Signs: Street buckles up for turbulence, Yatharth GMP at 25% & more

Domestic equities could witness fresh turbulence as the Street weighs up earnings announcements by blue-chip firms such as Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. “RIL’s earnings were not up to the mark, but not disastrous either. Another round of corrections on Monday cannot be ruled out. Well, markets have become expensive and are looking for a reason to correct,” observes Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst. The National Stock Exchange Nifty finished last week at 19,745, down 234 points, or 1.2 per cent — the most in four months. Technical analysts say a key support level for the Nifty is around 19,700, and a breach of this level may lead to a substantial correction.
Freak trade or technical issue?
IPO booster shot for
Yatharth: GMP at 25%
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1499₹1799
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300 renews automatically
₹1799
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.