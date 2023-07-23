Home / Markets / News / US Fed rate decision, June qtr earnings to drive markets this wk: Analysts

US Fed rate decision, June qtr earnings to drive markets this wk: Analysts

Besides, trends in global markets and the trading activity of foreign investors would also influence domestic equities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Companies like Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, BPCL and Tech Mahindra will release their earnings throughout the week, Meena added | IIllustration: Ajay Mohanty

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 11:29 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The US Fed interest rate decision and ongoing quarterly earnings from corporates are the major factors to drive the equity markets this week, where the benchmark indices may face volatile trends amid the scheduled monthly derivatives expiry, according to analysts.

Besides, trends in global markets and the trading activity of foreign investors would also influence domestic equities.

"On July 26, the US Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision, and there is an expectation of a 25 basis point rate hike. Market participants will closely analyse the comments made during the announcement. Additionally, on July 28, the Bank of Japan will also reveal its policy decision," Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

Companies like Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, BPCL and Tech Mahindra will release their earnings throughout the week, Meena added.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd, India's most valuable company, will be in focus on Monday after the company on Friday reported an 11 per cent drop in its June quarter net profit on account of weakness in mainstay oil-to-chemical (O2C) business as well as higher finance and depreciation cost.

"The July F&O expiry on Thursday is likely to introduce some volatility into the market. Furthermore, market participants will keep a close eye on the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. Institutional flows will be closely watched, as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been significantly investing in Indian equity markets for the past three months," Meena said.

The rupee movement against the US dollar and global oil benchmark Brent crude will also remain in focus this week.

"Investors will closely focus on the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting. While a 25-basis point rate hike is widely expected, investors will be more interested in the committee's commentary on future rate actions, seeking clues for the anticipated future rate pause," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

"Markets will take further cues from ongoing Q1 FY24 results, global market trends, crude oil prices and FII/DII (Domestic Institutional Investors) activities.

"Ongoing quarterly earnings season will be in focus, as many major companies will be announcing their quarterly numbers this week, such as Canara Bank, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, L&T, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, BPCL, Tech Mahindra and Nestle," Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President of Master Capital Services Ltd, said.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 623.36 points or 0.94 per cent. The benchmark hit its all-time high of 67,619.17 on July 20 (Thursday).

"We expect higher volatility this week due to the scheduled monthly expiry of July month derivatives contracts. However, the prevailing buoyancy on the global front, especially the US markets, would help in keeping the tone positive," Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said.

A steady up move in the US markets combined with continued buying across sectors kept the tone positive for most of the last week, Mishra said, adding that a sharp cut in the IT majors trimmed the gains in the final session.

Also Read

India may be the top FPI destination once US Fed pauses rate hike: Analysts

Sensex sheds 311 pts on Fed rate hike scare; banks, IT shares wither

Markets have been over-optimistic in foreseeing rate cuts: Rahul Bhuskute

Net inflows into equities decline to a 2-yr low: What should investors do?

Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

Gold ETFs snap three-quarters of outflow, attract Rs 298 cr in June qtr

FPIs stay invested in Indian equities; put in Rs 43,800 cr this month

Incorrect security pricing caused by glitch behind India index slump: MSCI

Information technology companies battle revenue slowdown, margin decline

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's stock soars nearly 92% on market debut

Topics :Stock MarketUS Fed rate hikeQ1 resultsEquities

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story