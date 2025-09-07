Street Signs: Tata Capital set sail in rough seas, a coiled spring at 25K

Tata Capital holds its gaze as markets blink

Tata Capital is set to launch its ₹17,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) before month-end despite a subdued market, according to investment bankers. Under Reserve Bank of India rules, a non-banking financial company in the upper-layer category (NBFC-UL) must list by September 30 unless it obtains a special exemption from the regulator. The company filed its offer document confidentially, which the Securities and Exchange Board of India approved in June. With several large offerings, including LG Electronics’ planned IPO, on hold due to market volatility, Tata Capital’s share sale will attract close attention. The IPO, potentially valuing the firm at ₹1.5 trillion, would be India’s fourth-largest and the largest ever by an NBFC.

A spring-loaded Nifty: A coiled spring at 25K The benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 index rose 1.3 per cent last week to 24,741, aided by goods and services tax cuts on daily essentials, which are expected to stimulate economic activity. “The current trend is neutral to mildly bullish. A move above 24,800 could open the path to 25,000, while immediate support lies at 24,600, followed by the 24,350–24,400 zone,” said Hariprasad K, founder of Livelong Wealth. Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities, observed: “Momentum could pick up if Nifty moves decisively above 24,750, targeting 25,150–25,250 in the short term. On the downside, support stands at 24,500.”