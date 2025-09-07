Home / Markets / News / Sebi to ease rules for MFs, IPOs, FPIs in September 12 board meeting

Sebi to ease rules for MFs, IPOs, FPIs in September 12 board meeting

The regulator may allow MFs to expand business, ease IPO dilution norms, simplify FPI rules and tighten governance of MIIs at its September 12 board meeting

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
premium
For MFs, Sebi is considering easing restrictions under Regulation 24B.
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 5:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is expected to clear a wide range of reform measures at its upcoming board meeting on September 12. 
The proposals include allowing mutual funds (MFs) to undertake non-core businesses, relaxations in dilution norms for mega initial public offerings (IPOs), simplification of rules for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), update in stock broker regulations, and measures to strengthen governance at market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), according to sources. 
This will be the second board meeting of the fiscal year and the third under Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, who has consistently stressed the need for “optimum regulation.” 
For MFs, Sebi is considering easing restrictions under Regulation 24B. Asset management companies may be permitted to offer management and advisory services to pooled non-broad-based funds regardless of the investment route used by foreign entities. The move is expected to open the way for managing family office funds and distributing global funds. A review of MF scheme categorisation is also likely.
 
On the IPO front, the market regulator may allow lower dilution levels for large issues and grant extended timelines for achieving the 25 per cent minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirement. These relaxations are likely to benefit companies such as Reliance Jio Infocomm, which has initiated IPO discussions. The proposals follow Sebi’s earlier recommendations to the Finance Ministry for amending the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules (SCRR).
 
Strengthening governance of MIIs will also be taken up, including appointments of executive directors and clearer delineation of roles and responsibilities. Some revisions are expected following stakeholder concerns.
 
For FPIs, Sebi is likely to approve a single-window system — SWAGAT-FI — aimed at low-risk categories such as sovereign funds, government-owned entities, and regulated public funds. The system will reduce paperwork, costs, and compliance burdens. Sebi may also permit retail schemes based in GIFT City, sponsored by resident Indian non-individuals, to register as FPIs.
 
In the case of alternative investment funds (AIFs), flexibility for accredited investors in large-value funds is on the agenda, along with the creation of a separate category of AIFs tailored to such investors.
 
Emailed queries to Sebi remained unanswered at the time of going to press.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mcap of 7 top valued firms jumps ₹1 trn; Bajaj Finance, RIL major gainers

Global trends, trading cues, inflation likely to steer markets this week

FPIs pull ₹12,257 cr in 1st week of Sept on strong dollar, tariff concerns

Modi-Xi handshake, fresh tax cuts boost case for lagging Indian stocks

Markets log best week in 2 months as GST revamp boosts growth hopes

Topics :SEBIMutual FundsIPOsTuhin Kanta PandeyMarkets

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story