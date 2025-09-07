Sebi to ease rules for MFs, IPOs, FPIs in September 12 board meeting

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is expected to clear a wide range of reform measures at its upcoming board meeting on September 12.

The proposals include allowing mutual funds (MFs) to undertake non-core businesses, relaxations in dilution norms for mega initial public offerings (IPOs), simplification of rules for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), update in stock broker regulations, and measures to strengthen governance at market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), according to sources.

This will be the second board meeting of the fiscal year and the third under Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, who has consistently stressed the need for “optimum regulation.”

For MFs, Sebi is considering easing restrictions under Regulation 24B. Asset management companies may be permitted to offer management and advisory services to pooled non-broad-based funds regardless of the investment route used by foreign entities. The move is expected to open the way for managing family office funds and distributing global funds. A review of MF scheme categorisation is also likely. On the IPO front, the market regulator may allow lower dilution levels for large issues and grant extended timelines for achieving the 25 per cent minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirement. These relaxations are likely to benefit companies such as Reliance Jio Infocomm, which has initiated IPO discussions. The proposals follow Sebi’s earlier recommendations to the Finance Ministry for amending the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules (SCRR).

Strengthening governance of MIIs will also be taken up, including appointments of executive directors and clearer delineation of roles and responsibilities. Some revisions are expected following stakeholder concerns. For FPIs, Sebi is likely to approve a single-window system — SWAGAT-FI — aimed at low-risk categories such as sovereign funds, government-owned entities, and regulated public funds. The system will reduce paperwork, costs, and compliance burdens. Sebi may also permit retail schemes based in GIFT City, sponsored by resident Indian non-individuals, to register as FPIs. In the case of alternative investment funds (AIFs), flexibility for accredited investors in large-value funds is on the agenda, along with the creation of a separate category of AIFs tailored to such investors.