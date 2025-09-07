Turtlemint Fintech Solutions files confidential DRHP with Sebi for IPO

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the stock exchanges, according to a newspaper advertisement.

“The filing of the pre-filed DRHP shall not necessarily mean that the company will undertake the initial public offering,” the company made the announcement in a business newspaper on Saturday.

The platform is a technology-driven intermediary linking customers, insurance advisors, and insurance companies for the distribution of health, life, and motor insurance products. Additionally, it provides access to other financial products, including mutual funds and loans, through its platform.