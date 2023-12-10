Home / Markets / News / Street Signs: Zomato's share snapback, DOMS soars at 60%, and more

Street Signs: Zomato's share snapback, DOMS soars at 60%, and more

The stock performance of restaurant aggregator and food delivery platform Zomato could improve following the removal of the share sale overhang

Premium
Samie Modak

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Debt wish: Maximising returns through strategic rotation

After a sharp rally in the equities market this year, investors could be better off rotating some funds towards the debt market. Experts believe several tailwinds could spur bond market returns over the next 12–18 months. These include India’s robust macroeconomics, declining inflation, and the imminent passive flows of close to Rs 2.5 trillion on account of domestic sovereign bonds getting included in the JP Morgan global indices. Additionally, a study by Axis Mutual Fund shows that debt outperforms most other asset classes following a period of longer interest rate hikes. The 10-year government security last closed at 7.27 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Zomato’s share snapback: Stirring the market pot

The stock performance of restaurant aggregator and food delivery platform Zomato could improve following the removal of the share sale overhang. Japan’s SoftBank completed the sale of all the shares it received after Zomato’s 91 per cent acquisition of Blinkit. Furthermore, Chinese payment major Alipay offloaded its entire 3.44 per cent stake in Zomato on November 28. Although shares of Zomato have doubled this year, they have underperformed the market recently. Over the past month, the National Stock Exchange Nifty has risen by 8 per cent, while Zomato has declined by 1.5 per cent. Analysts say that while the stock trades at rich valuations, the strong demand during recent selldowns indicates it can maintain momentum.

Grey brilliance: DOMS soars at 60%, IndiaShelter at 40%

Shares of DOMS Industries, a company known for its scholastic stationery and art/office supplies, command a grey market premium of more than 60 per cent, while that of home finance company (HFC) India Shelter Finance Corporation (IndiaShelter) is around 40 per cent. Both DOMS’ and IndiaShelter’s initial public offerings — looking to raise Rs 1,200 crore each — open for subscription on Wednesday. At the upper end of its price band of Rs 750–790 per share, DOMS is valued at Rs 4,794 crore. IndiaShelter is valued at Rs 5,292 crore at Rs 493, the upper end of its price band. DOMS is India’s second-largest player in branded stationery and art products. Meanwhile, IndiaShelter is a fast-growing HFC with a high-yield, retail-focused portfolio.



Also Read

Zomato zooms 4% after over 300 mn shares change hands in block deals

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

Zomato stock rally may show signs of exhaustion from here on: Analysts

Alipay sells entire 3.44% stake in Zomato, Axis MF unveils new fund scheme

Alipay Singapore Holding to sell 3.44% stake in Zomato on Wednesday

HUL's growth checkout: Navigating the low-volume aisle in Q3 FY24

M-cap of 7 most valued cos add Rs 3.04 trn; HDFC Bank, LIC biggest gainers

FPIs invest Rs 26,505 cr in equities in first six sessions of December

Sebi to focus on sachetising SIPs by making Rs 250 bets viable: Buch

SoftBank offloads 1.1% Zomato stake; PGIM MF recovers Rs 17 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :debt inflowsZomatoAlipaynifty returnsStreet Signs

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story