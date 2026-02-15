Strong Q3 show, trade deals drive gains for auto-component stocks

Third-quarter results have added to positive sentiment and the investor tilt towards the companies in auto parts. Given the Q3 revenue outperformance and fair valuations, Nomura Research has a “buy” rating on Bharat Forge. Kapil Singh and Siddhartha Bera of the brokerage expect the firm to witness strong growth, driven by a robust rampup in defence and aerospace, and improved demand for commercial vehicles. The India-US trade deal removes the tariff overhang and new order wins should continue. The restructuring of the EU steel business and potentially shifting part of it to India could be a catalyst, says the brokerage.