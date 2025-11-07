Home / Markets / News / Studds Accessories shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 3% discount

Studds Accessories shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 3% discount

Studds Accessories shares listed at ₹565 on the NSE, reflecting a discount of 3.5 per cent over the issue price of ₹585

Studds Accessories listing
Studds Accessories listing
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Studds Accessories IPO listing: Shares of two-wheeler helmet manufacturer Studds Accessories made a negative debut on Dalal Street on Friday, November 7, 2025. The company's shares listed at ₹565 on the NSE, reflecting a discount of 3.5 per cent over the issue price of ₹585. After listing, the stock was trading at ₹382, up 3 per cent from the listing price.
 
On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹570, down 2.6 per cent from the issue price. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹577.7, down 1.35 per cent from the listing price. 
 
The listing price of Studds Accessories was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Studds Accessories were trading at ₹630, up ₹45 or 7.7 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Studds Accessories IPO subscription rate

As per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Studds Accessories IPO received a robust response from investors, with overall subscriptions reaching 73.25 times. Investors placed bids for 399.2 million equity shares against the 5.45 million shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 160 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 76.99 times, while the retail investors’ portion received 22.09 times more bids than the shares on offer.

Studds Accessories IPO details

Studds Accessories successfully raised ₹455.5 crore through its initial public offering, which comprised an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.8 million equity shares. The IPO was offered in the price band of ₹557 to ₹585 per share, with a minimum application lot of 25 shares. The issue was open for subscription from October 30 to November 3, 2025.
 
MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the public issue. IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities are acting as book-running lead managers.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the funds raised through the issue, as the entire offer comprises a sale of shares by existing shareholders. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharti Airtel drops 4% after 51.3 million shares trade in block deals

Q2 premium, margin growth boost analysts' bullish outlook on LIC stock

Amber shares tank 14% on weak Q2 results; should you buy, hold or sell?

Rupee trades lower after two-day gains; opens weaker at 88.66/$

Bankers value Reliance's Jio Platforms as high as $170 billion ahead of IPO

Topics :Share Market TodayStock Market NewsMarketsBuzzing stocksIPO listing time

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story