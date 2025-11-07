Studds Accessories shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 3% discount

Studds Accessories IPO listing: Shares of two-wheeler helmet manufacturer Studds Accessories made a negative debut on Dalal Street on Friday, November 7, 2025. The company's shares listed at ₹565 on the NSE, reflecting a discount of 3.5 per cent over the issue price of ₹585. After listing, the stock was trading at ₹382, up 3 per cent from the listing price.

On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹570, down 2.6 per cent from the issue price. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹577.7, down 1.35 per cent from the listing price.

The listing price of Studds Accessories was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Studds Accessories were trading at ₹630, up ₹45 or 7.7 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.