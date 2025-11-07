Bharti Airtel drops 4% after 51.3 million shares trade in block deals
About 51.3 million shares, or 0.9 per cent stake, of Bharti Airtel changed hands for about ₹10,450 crore in two block trades on NSESI Reporter Mumbai
Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd. fell nearly 4 per cent on Friday after a large trade, representing about 51.3 million shares, changed hands during the market opening.
The telecom major's stock fell as much as 3.7 per cent during the day to ₹2,017.5 per share, the biggest intraday fall since April 7 this year. The Bharti Airtel stock
pared losses to trade 3.1 per cent lower at ₹2,025 apiece, compared to a 0.65 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:22 AM.
Shares of the company fell for the second straight session and currently trade at 2.2 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 27.5 per cent this year, compared to a 7.1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Bharti Airtel has a total market capitalisation of ₹11.50 trillion. READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
Bharti Airtel block trades
About 51.3 million shares, or 0.9 per cent stake, of Bharti Airtel changed hands for about ₹10,450 crore in two block trades on NSE, according to Bloomberg. About 40.9 million shares changed hands in one block for 2,038.9, while another 10.4 million shares changed hands at 2,035.1 per share.
In May, Pastel sold about 1.2 per cent of its stake in Airtel for roughly $1.54 billion. That transaction involved the sale of 71 million shares at Rs 1,814 apiece, reducing Singtel’s stake in Airtel from 29.5 per cent to 28.3 per cent. In an exchange filing in May, the Singapore-headquartered telecom operator had said the sale was part of its active capital management approach to optimise its asset portfolio and drive sustainable shareholder returns.
Bharti Airtel Q2 results
The consolidated revenue of the firm for the second quarter came in at ₹52,145 crore, up 25.7 per cent year-on-year, driven by strong momentum in both India and Africa.
