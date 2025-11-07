Amber shares tank 14% on weak Q2 results; should you buy, hold or sell?

With today’s decline, the stock price of the household appliances company has slipped 22 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹8,625 touched on October 29, 2025. It had hit a 52-week low of ₹5,238.45 on February 18, 2025.

The company posted a loss after tax of ₹32 crore in Q2FY26, against a net profit of ₹21 crore over the same quarter of previous year. The earnings during the period got further impacted by the higher financing cost owing to Power-One stake purchase & elevated inventory levels; and share of loss of joint ventures (JVs).

The room air condition (RAC) industry got impacted by non-conducive weather and deferment of purchase in between announcement & implementation of GST rate reduction. Amber reported a weak set of numbers. Q2 is usually the weakest quarter for Amber, mainly due to monsoons