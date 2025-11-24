Sudeep Pharma IPO subscribed 5.09 times on Day 2; NII bids hit 12x

The initial public offer of Sudeep Pharma Ltd received 5.09 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Monday.

The IPO received bids for 5,37,83,650 shares against 1,05,64,926 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for non-institutional investors fetched 12 times subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 4.96 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 13 per cent subscription.

Sudeep Pharma on Thursday said it has mobilised Rs 268.5 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 895 crore initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on Tuesday. The price band has been fixed at Rs 563-593 per equity share.