Home / Markets / News / Institutional shareholder dissent seen declining in H1FY26: Study

Institutional shareholder dissent seen declining in H1FY26: Study

Among Nifty 50 companies, resolutions opposed by over 20 per cent of institutional shareholders decreased to 9 per cent, down from 11 per cent in the corresponding period last year

markets, Sensex, nifty
Meanwhile, resolutions that were completely voted down decreased to 63 (0.38 per cent) from 87 (0.60 per cent) in the prior year. | File Image
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Corporate resolutions facing 20 per cent or more ‘against’ votes from institutional shareholders fell to 13 per cent (1,545 out of 12,134 resolutions) in the first half of 2025-26, according to an analysis by Prime Database Group. This marks a decline from 16 per cent during the same period last year.
 
Among Nifty 50 companies, resolutions opposed by over 20 per cent of institutional shareholders decreased to 9 per cent, down from 11 per cent in the corresponding period last year.
 
Meanwhile, resolutions that were completely voted down decreased to 63 (0.38 per cent) from 87 (0.60 per cent) in the prior year.
 
During the first half of 2025-26, a total of 16,693 resolutions were proposed across 2,124 NSE-listed companies, a 15 per cent increase from 14,500 resolutions by 1,996 companies in the same period of the previous year.
 
“This is an encouraging trend, indicating that companies are increasingly acknowledging minority shareholders’ interests and actively engaging with shareholders and proxy advisory firms to address their concerns before proposing resolutions,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database Group.
 
Most resolutions attracting institutional investor dissent were related to board changes and remuneration. Of the 1,545 resolutions opposed by more than 20 per cent of institutional shareholders, a substantial 1,509 (98 per cent) were still passed. High promoter shareholding continues to ensure that nearly all ordinary and special resolutions are approved despite opposition, said Haldea.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market Close, Nov 24: Sensex slips 331 points; Nifty at 25,960; metal, realty shares decline

Missed Groww? These 3 IPOs also doubled investors' money in 2025

Asahi India Glass hits new high on heavy volumes; up 27% against QIP price

Varroc Engineering up 3% on securing this deal; key information inside

Mobavenue AI Tech hits 5% upper circuit after board nods raising ₹100 crore

Topics :Institutional investorsShareholdersNifty

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story