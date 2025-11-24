Institutional shareholder dissent seen declining in H1FY26: Study

Corporate resolutions facing 20 per cent or more ‘against’ votes from institutional shareholders fell to 13 per cent (1,545 out of 12,134 resolutions) in the first half of 2025-26, according to an analysis by Prime Database Group. This marks a decline from 16 per cent during the same period last year.

Among Nifty 50 companies, resolutions opposed by over 20 per cent of institutional shareholders decreased to 9 per cent, down from 11 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, resolutions that were completely voted down decreased to 63 (0.38 per cent) from 87 (0.60 per cent) in the prior year.