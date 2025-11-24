Asahi India Glass share price today hit a new high at ₹1,072.95, rallying 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price auto components and equipment company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,012.5 per share, touched on November 18, 2025. It bounced back 86 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹576.6 touched on March 17, 2025.

At 01:36 PM, Asahi India Glass stock was quoting 7 per cent higher at ₹1,049.2, as compared to a 0.12 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter have jumped over eight-fold. A combined 3.92 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Asahi India Glass surges 27 per cent against QIP price Currently, the stock price of Asahi India Glass has appreciated by 27 per cent against the qualified institutional placement (QIP) price of ₹844.79 per share. The company raised equity of ₹1,000 crore through QIP on September 19, 2025. It allotted equity shares to Theleme India Master Fund, Nippon Life India Trustee – A/c Nippon India Smallcap Fund, SBI Magnum Children’s Benefit Fund Investment Plan and Motilal Oswal Smallcap Fund. Crisil Ratings rationale on Asahi India Glass Asahi India Glass plans to utilise the proceeds for the reduction of debt levels during the current fiscal. This is likely to strengthen the overall financial risk profile. Gross debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) may reduce to 2.00-2.25 times in fiscal 2026 compared to 3.3 times as on March 31, 2025.

Though the company has moderate capex of around ₹1,000 crore by the end of fiscal 2027, which will be funded through a mix of debt and internal cash accrual, the gross debt to Ebitda is expected to remain below two times going forward. Higher-than-expected, debt-funded capex impacting the financial risk profile will remain a key rating sensitivity factor. In terms of operating performance, the company has successfully commissioned its third float glass capacity plant in Soniyana, Rajasthan, with a capacity of 800 tonnes per day; this is likely to boost the Ebitda margin. Revenue is expected to see a steady growth of 4-6 per cent in fiscal 2026 from ₹4,597 crore in the previous fiscal. Ebitda margin is expected to improve from current levels owing to new capacity addition, operational efficiencies and energy cost savings.