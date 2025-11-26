Sun Pharma sees Golden Cross; other pharma stocks with similar pattern

Technical Outlook on Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Divi's Labs:
Sun PharmaCurrent Price: ₹1,785 Upside Potential: 9.2% Support: ₹1,750; ₹1,737; ₹1,718 Resistance: ₹1,850 The daily chart shows that Sun Pharma stock is likely to trade with a positive bias in the near-term as long as the stock quotes above ₹1,718. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,750, and the 20-DMA at ₹1,737.
Aurobindo PharmaCurrent Price: ₹1,204 Upside Potential: 22.1% Support: ₹1,180; ₹1,157 Resistance: ₹1,230; ₹1,320; ₹1,380 Aurobindo Pharma stock has gained nearly 22 per cent in the last three months. The stock at present is seen trading close to its 20-DMA support at ₹1,180; below which the key short-term support stands at ₹1,157.
Divi's LabsCurrent Price: ₹6,472 Upside Potential: 5.1% Support: ₹6,350; ₹6,215 Resistance: ₹6,570; ₹6,700 Divi's Labs stock seems to have bounced back after testing the 50-DMA support, which also coincides with the 100-DMA around ₹6,350 levels in recent days. That apart, the daily chart shows that the 200-DMA at ₹6,215 is likely to act as a major support for the stock.
