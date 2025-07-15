HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon share price today

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) and Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM-India) moved higher by 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on expectations of strong earnings.

The stock price of NAM-India hit a record high of ₹835.80 in intra-day trade; while HDFC AMC hit an intra-day high of ₹5,260.25, and quoted close to its record high of ₹5,275 touched on June 9, 2025.

In the past six months, HDFC AMC and NAM-India have outperformed the market by surging 30 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively, as compared to 7.6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

HDFC AMC, Nippon - Q1 results dates HDFC Asset Management Company has informed BSE that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on Thursday, July 17, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26). NAM-India said the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on July 28, 2025 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for Q1FY26. Brokerages view on AMCs Kotak Institutional Equities expects HDFC AMC and Nippon to continue to deliver higher asset under management (AUM) growth over the next few quarters on the back of stronger net inflows - equity AUM for both may grow at 0.5-1 per cent per month on current flow run-rate.

AMC stocks have seen a strong rally since February lows and are now -10 per cent to +10 per cent off previous peaks. Current multiples are stiffer compared to entry valuations at the time of our upgrade in February. The valuation premium to broader markets is also now back to the previous peak in June 2024. HDFC/Nippon’s relatively stable net flows in the categories the brokerage firm said they track, even during the market correction, give comfort on AUM growth visibility and hence are supportive of valuations. Analysts at InCred Equities expect the inflow momentum to pick up pace in the near term and sustain the healthy momentum in the medium term led by higher participation from the retail segment, higher understanding of market volatility and rising investment discipline along with incrementally higher inflow from B-30 cities.

The brokerage firm said it remains optimistic over the mid- to long-term horizon amid improving geographic penetration as well as the rising popularity of mutual fund schemes, mainly among the young and mid-income investors. “We continue to maintain ADD rating on all listed AMC players and maintain NAM India as our top pick among AMCs for its consistent performance-led market share gains. We like HDFC AMC for market share gains and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC for its turnaround story. The undercurrent of likely acquisition of UTI AMC makes its stock attractive,” analysts said AMCs report. ICICI Prudential AMC files DRHP ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through Initial Public Offering (IPO).