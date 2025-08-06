Home / Markets / News / Sundaram Clayton share price down 9% as Q1 net loss widens YoY; details

Sundaram Clayton share price down 9% as Q1 net loss widens YoY; details

Sundaram Clayton shares came under pressure after the company posted mixed quarterly results, with a widening net loss offsetting improvements in operational performance.

Sundaram Clayton's Hosur plant
Sundaram Clayton, established in 1962, is a pioneer in manufacturing precision-engineered aluminium die-cast components for the global automotive industry.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
Sundaram Clayton share price: Sundaram Clayton shares were under pressure on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, with the scrip falling as much as 8.8 per cent to an intraday low of 1724.80 per share.
 
At 1:34 AM, Sundaram Clayton share price was trading 8.63 per cent lower at 1,727.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading  flat with a negative bias at 80,687.01 levels.
 

Why did Sundaram Clayton share price fall today?

 
Sundaram Clayton shares came under pressure after the company posted mixed quarterly results, with a widening net loss offsetting improvements in operational performance.
 
The company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹58 crore in the June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), from a loss of ₹56 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25).
 
The company’s revenue, too, slipped 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹512 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹580 crore in Q1FY25.
 
However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) zoomed 66 per cent annually to ₹16.2 crore in Q1FY26, as against ₹9.8 crore in Q1FY25.
 
Ebitda margin expanded to 3.2 per cent from 1.7 per cent in the same quarter last year.
 

India operations

 
Sundaram Clayton's operations in India have scaled up smoothly following the commencement of full-scale production at its state-of-the-art Thervoy Kandigai Plant (TKP) in Chennai, the company said in a statement.
 
The plant, a mega die-casting smart factory, has witnessed a seamless ramp-up without disruptions.
 
To drive greater operational efficiency, Sundaram-Clayton is in the final stages of consolidating its three facilities  – TKP, Oragadam, and Mahindra World City –  into two major hubs including TKP and Oragadam.
 

USA operations

 
The North American market remained volatile in 2025, with continued softness in overall demand. Despite this, Sundaram Clayton views the region as a long-term strategic growth market.
 
The company’s plant in South Carolina began serial production using its 4,400-tonne die-casting machine, leading to the highest-ever quarterly revenue from the US operations at ₹79.7 crore in Q1 FY26 – a 32 per cent increase over Q1 FY25.
 

About Sundaram Clayton

 
Sundaram Clayton, established in 1962, is a pioneer in manufacturing precision-engineered aluminium die-cast components for the global automotive industry. 
 
Serving both commercial and passenger vehicle segments, the company is known for its high-quality, innovative, and sustainable solutions. 
 
With a strong focus on lightweighting, advanced manufacturing, and future-ready technologies, the company continues to be a trusted partner to leading automotive OEMs across the world.
 

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

