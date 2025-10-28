Suraj Estate Developers spikes 14% on posting Q2 results; details here

Suraj Estate Developers shares zoomed 13.9 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹318.3 per share on BSE after the company posted its Q2 results. At 2:28 PM, Suraj Estate Developers' share price was up 9.54 per cent on BSE at ₹301.8 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.66 per cent at 84,221.8.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,441.8 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹737 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹265.05.

Suraj Estate Developers Q2 results

In Q2, Suraj Estate Developers reported a consolidated net profit of ₹33.1 crore, as compared to ₹31.8 crore a year ago, up 4 per cent.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹144.6 crore, as compared to ₹109.1 crore, up 32.5 per cent. Its total income for the quarter stood at ₹145.4 crore, as against ₹109.6 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). ALSO READ: Q2 results today The company's total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹79.8 crore, as against ₹45.6 crore a year ago. Management commentary “We delivered a robust performance for the quarter, marked by successful new launches and strong operational momentum, which reaffirms the strength of the Suraj brand in South-Central Mumbai. Our new projects Suraj Aureva at Prabhadevi and Suraj Parkview 1 at Dadar (W), both have received encouraging market response, resulting in 89 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth in pre-sales value to ₹153 crore and a 111 per cent Q-o-Q rise in sales area to 34,875 sq. ft. This performance underscores the sustained demand for our well-located, high-quality with design-oriented projects," said Rahul Thomas, whole time director, Suraj Estate Developers.