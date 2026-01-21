Supreme Petrochem share price today

Supreme Petrochem Limited share price fell 9 per cent on Wednesday as the company reported a decline in its net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26).

Supreme Petrochem share price fell as much as 8.9 per cent to ₹462.30, the lowest level since September 22, 2023, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter has seen 0.7 million shares change hands thus far in the session.

The market cap of the company was at ₹9,319.33 crore as of 10:35 AM. Supreme Petrochem was trading 2.35 per cent down at ₹494.70, as against a 0.56 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Supreme Petrochem share price fall today? Supreme Petrochem share price fell in Wednesday's session as the company reported a decline in its net profit for the December quarter (Q3FY26) . The net profit fell 57.7 per cent on year to ₹30.2 crore from 71.4 crore in the smilar period in the preceding financial year (Q3FY25). The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 33.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹78 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹116.7-crore Ebitda of last year. Supreme Petrochem also saw its topline (revenue) falling 10 per cent on year to ₹1,264.7 crore from ₹1,405.3 crore, the company said in the exchange filing.

Prices of key product, Styrene Monomer, bottomed out in November, 2025, and have started recovering in the following month, which likely impacted the earnings, Supreme Petrochem said. ALSO READ | Siemens gets new 'Buy' rating with 15% stock upside; check rationale "Moreover, production at the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) plant was suspended in December due to the malfunctioning of one of the proprietary pieces of equipment," the company said in the exchange filing. For the production of new product, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Supreme Petrochem commenced production in the new plant in September, 2025. It has a production capacity of 70,000 million ton per annum, the company said in the exchange filing.