3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 12:36 PM IST
Supreme Petrochem share price today
Supreme Petrochem Limited share price fell 9 per cent on Wednesday as the company reported a decline in its net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26).
Supreme Petrochem share price fell as much as 8.9 per cent to ₹462.30, the lowest level since September 22, 2023, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter has seen 0.7 million shares change hands thus far in the session.
The market cap of the company was at ₹9,319.33 crore as of 10:35 AM. Supreme Petrochem was trading 2.35 per cent down at ₹494.70, as against a 0.56 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
For the production of new product, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Supreme Petrochem commenced production in the new plant in September, 2025. It has a production capacity of 70,000 million ton per annum, the company said in the exchange filing.
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) is an opaque engineering plastic with uses in automotive sheet components, and electric scooters, and small electronic appliances. Supreme Petrochem is consulting with engineering consultant, equipment suppliers and technical collaborators to take necessary action.
Despite the operational challenges, Supreme Petrochem saw the volume of manufactured products increasing 6.7 per cent in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26) to 91,265 million tons.