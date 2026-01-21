Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy; SMIDs fall; Pharma, FMCG, metals gain
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index fell 0.36 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index dipped 0.47 per cent
SI Reporter Mumbai
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates today, Wednesday, January 21, 2026: Stock markets in India opened volatile on Wednesday, a day after the benchmarks touched their three-month lows amid a bloodbath.
The BSE Sensex was at 82,027, down 153 points or 0.19 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 25,208, lower by 24 points or 0.1 per cent. ICICI Bank, Trent, BEL, L&T, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, HCL Tech, TCS, Asian Paints, and SBI were exerting pressure on the benchmarks, with these shares falling up to 1 per cent. On the contrary, Eternal, Sun Pharma, Ultratech Cement, Tech M, Tata Steel, ITC, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, HUL, Titan, and IndiGo were the top gainers today.
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index fell 0.36 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index dipped 0.47 per cent. Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma index edged 0.8 per cent higher, followed by the Nifty Metal index (0.3 per cent), the Nifty Auto (0.2 per cent), and the Nifty FMCG (0.16 per cent). On the downside, the Nifty Realty index declined 0.7 per cent, and the Nifty Private Bank index 0.3 per cent.
Meanwhile, stock markets in Asia continued to trade lower on Wednesday amid the US President Donald Trump's threat to European nations over the Greenland issue. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.35 per cent after bonds rebounded on Wednesday, a day after a steep selloff.
On Wall Street, stocks posted their worst session since April's crash last year, according to Bloomberg, with volatility reaching its highest level since November of the previous year. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices closed over 2 per cent lower.
9:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Silver extends gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Silver extends gains
Source: MCX
Source: MCX
9:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold hits fresh record high
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold hits fresh record high
Source: MCX
Source: MCX
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector Check
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectors were trading mixed
-- Nifty Pharma, Metal were among top gainers
-- Nifty Pharma, Metal were among top gainers
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets rise
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets rise
-- Nifty SmallCap 100 index was up 0.09 per cent
-- Nifty MidCap 100 index was up 0.20 per cent
-- Nifty SmallCap 100 index was up 0.09 per cent
-- Nifty MidCap 100 index was up 0.20 per cent
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap
-- Eternal, Sun Pharma and UltraTech Cement were top gainers on 30-share BSE Sensex
-- ICICI Bank, L&T and BEL were top drags
-- Eternal, Sun Pharma and UltraTech Cement were top gainers on 30-share BSE Sensex
-- ICICI Bank, L&T and BEL were top drags
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens lower
-- Nifty opens at 25,141
-- Nifty previous close was 25,232.50
-- Nifty opens at 25,141
-- Nifty previous close was 25,232.50
9:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens lower
-- Sensex opens at 81,794.65
-- Sensex previous close was 82,180.47
-- Sensex opens at 81,794.65
-- Sensex previous close was 82,180.47
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty drops below 25,150 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty drops below 25,150 in pre-open
-- Nifty was at 25,141, down 91.50 points or 0.36 per cent
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee hits record low
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee hits record low
Source: Bloomberg
Source: Bloomberg
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 386 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips in pre-open
-- Sensex at 81,794.65, down 385.82 points or 0.47 per cent
-- Sensex at 81,794.65, down 385.82 points or 0.47 per cent
8:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Budget 2026 likely to be a non-event for the markets'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: At the market level, Rishi Kohli, chief investment officer, Jio BlackRock AMC, expects earnings growth of around 12 per cent for FY27. Since markets broadly track earnings over time, that would imply a similar magnitude of returns. The budget is likely to be a non-event for the markets. READ MORE
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Offer for sale-heavy market listings unlock fresh money for luxury realty
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ultra-luxury homes and land parcels have seen higher demand from promoters who diluted stakes in 2025, said real estate experts tracking investments in the segment.
India’s luxury real estate market may get a boost in 2026 from such investments, as proceeds from a record number of initial public offerings (IPOs) — more so from offers for sale (OFS) — find their way into property. READ MORE
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: More gains for Hindustan Zinc depend on volume, LME price trajectory
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hindustan Zinc (HZL) registered net sales of ₹10,980 crore in Q3FY26 and this was up 28 per cent sequentially with higher volumes coinciding with higher London Metal Exchange (LME) and silver prices. Mined metal production for Q3 was 270 kilotonnes (kt) (247 kt in Q2), up 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Angel One, ICICI Pru AMC, 2 others to remain in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Angel One, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, D. B. Corp, and United Van Der Horst are set to remain in focus during Wednesday’s trading session, following a series of corporate announcements related to dividends and a stock split. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual fund industry seeks capital gains relief
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The mutual fund (MF) industry has sought changes to the taxation of long-term equity investments in its recommendations for Budget 2026–27. It proposes higher exemption thresholds and concessional treatment to encourage investors to remain invested for longer periods. READ MORE
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex nikkei US markets Wall Streets IPOs SME IPOs Lisitng Share Market Today Stock Market Today
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 7:48 AM IST