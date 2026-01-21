Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy; SMIDs fall; Pharma, FMCG, metals gain

Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates today, Wednesday, January 21, 2026: Stock markets in India opened volatile on Wednesday, a day after the benchmarks touched their three-month lows amid a bloodbath.

The BSE Sensex was at 82,027, down 153 points or 0.19 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 25,208, lower by 24 points or 0.1 per cent. ICICI Bank, Trent, BEL, L&T, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, HCL Tech, TCS, Asian Paints, and SBI were exerting pressure on the benchmarks, with these shares falling up to 1 per cent. On the contrary, Eternal, Sun Pharma, Ultratech Cement, Tech M, Tata Steel, ITC, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, HUL, Titan, and IndiGo were the top gainers today.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index fell 0.36 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index dipped 0.47 per cent. Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma index edged 0.8 per cent higher, followed by the Nifty Metal index (0.3 per cent), the Nifty Auto (0.2 per cent), and the Nifty FMCG (0.16 per cent). On the downside, the Nifty Realty index declined 0.7 per cent, and the Nifty Private Bank index 0.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, stock markets in Asia continued to trade lower on Wednesday amid the US President Donald Trump's threat to European nations over the Greenland issue. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.35 per cent after bonds rebounded on Wednesday, a day after a steep selloff.

On Wall Street, stocks posted their worst session since April's crash last year, according to Bloomberg, with volatility reaching its highest level since November of the previous year. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices closed over 2 per cent lower.