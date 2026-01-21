Two-thirds of domestic households aware of securities products: Sebi survey

Nearly two-thirds of domestic households are aware of securities market products, according to the Sebi Investor Survey 2025.

The nationwide survey found that 63 per cent of households — around 213 million — are aware of at least one securities market product, while the remaining 37 per cent have no awareness of instruments such as equities, mutual funds, bonds or derivatives.

However, only 32.1 million households, or 9.5 per cent, out of the 337.2 million households have invested in securities market products.

Sebi’s findings highlight a persistent gap between financial access and meaningful participation in capital markets.

Awareness gaps across geography, income and education Awareness levels vary across regions and demographics. Urban households reported 74 per cent awareness, compared with 56 per cent in rural areas. In the country’s top nine metros, awareness climbed to 89 per cent. Education and income continue to be strong determinants of market awareness. Postgraduates (86 per cent) and graduates (81 per cent) showed higher familiarity with securities products than households educated up to Class 10, where awareness fell below 50 per cent. Households in the top socio-economic category (NCCS A) recorded 84 per cent awareness, while lower-income groups (NCCS C, D and E) lagged at 45 per cent.

Among age groups, Gen Z (66 per cent) and millennials (62 per cent) reported higher awareness than Gen X and older cohorts. A gender gap persists, with 66 per cent of men aware of securities products compared with 58 per cent of women. Product awareness concentrated in mutual funds, equities At the product level, awareness remains concentrated in a limited set of instruments. Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds were recognised by 53 per cent of households, while equities were known to 49 per cent. Awareness of other instruments remained lower: futures and options were recognised by 13 per cent, REITs and InvITs by 10 per cent, and alternate investment funds by 6 per cent.