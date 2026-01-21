The company’s share price climbed as much as 12.24 per cent from the listing price to hit an intraday high of ₹356.95 on the NSE, after listing at ₹318 per share, a discount of ₹43 per share, or 11.91 per cent, from its issue price of ₹361 per share. On the BSE, Amagi Media Labs shares had kicked off their maiden trading session ₹317 per share, reflecting a discount of ₹44 from the issue price.

Amagi Media Labs IPO listing was below grey market expectations. Ahead of the debut, unlisted shares of Amagi Media Labs were trading around ₹361 apiece, reflecting a premium of ₹1 per share, or about 0.28 per cent above the issue price, according to unofficial market trackers. Should you hold or exit? Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, has recommended that investors book profits if they are making listing gains. “At this point of time, it is better to take profits from the table. If anyone wants to make a serious investment, one can wait post-listing. One can wait for one or two quarters, gauge the results and management commentary, and then go for serious investing,” Bathini said.

Amagi Media Labs IPO details The company raised ₹1,788.62 crore through a combination of a fresh issue of 22.6 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.9 million shares. The public offering was available at a price band of ₹343 to ₹361, with a lot size of 41 shares, from Tuesday, January 13, 2026, to Friday, January 16, 2026. On the broader outlook, he added, "The primary market has been very vibrant. We have witnessed a strong listing of Bharat Coking Coal recently, which has reignited interest in the primary market despite turbulence in the secondary market."

While initial investor interest was lukewarm, demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs) and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) surged on the last day, resulting in an overall subscription of 30.22 times. Amagi Media Labs IPO received bids for 82,40,12,260 shares against an offer of 2,72,66,589 shares. NIIs oversubscribed their portion by 37.36 times, QIBs by 33.77 times, while retail investors, though the least subscribed category, oversubscribed their quota by 9.31 times. MUFG Intime India served as the registrar for the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and Avendus Capital acted as book-running lead managers.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS component, which will be paid to investors selling their stakes through the public offering. From the fresh issue, Amagi Media Labs plans to utilise ₹550 crore for technology and cloud infrastructure expenses. The remaining funds will be used for inorganic growth through unspecified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Shares of cloud-based broadcast and connected TV technology company Amagi Media Labs rose sharply after a disappointing debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO).