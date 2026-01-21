Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 57.74% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 9.85% to Rs 1259.59 croreNet profit of Supreme Petrochem declined 57.74% to Rs 30.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 71.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.85% to Rs 1259.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1397.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1259.591397.17 -10 OPM %5.507.10 -PBDT73.96113.19 -35 PBT47.0496.12 -51 NP30.1571.35 -58
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 9:05 AM IST