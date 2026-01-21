Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 57.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.85% to Rs 1259.59 crore

Net profit of Supreme Petrochem declined 57.74% to Rs 30.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 71.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.85% to Rs 1259.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1397.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1259.591397.175.507.1073.96113.1947.0496.1230.1571.35

