Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares rose 3.4 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹137.6 per share. The buying on the counter came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved 1729 Capital and its associates to acquire up to 9.99 per cent stake.

At 11:12 AM, Suryoday Small Finance Bank’s share price was trading 1.95 per cent higher at ₹135.65 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.04 per cent at 84,356.45.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,441.82 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹161, and its 52-week low was at ₹90.

"We wish to inform that in continuation to our earlier intimation vide Letter No. SSFB/CS/81/2025-26 dated November 13, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") has vide Letter dated December 10, 2025, accorded its prior approval to 1729 Capital and its associates (collectively referred to as 'the applicant') to acquire 'aggregate holding' of up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in the Bank," the filing read. The RBI also stipulated that 1729 Capital must ensure its aggregate holding never exceeds 9.99 per cent and that if its holding drops below 5 per cent, prior RBI approval will be needed to increase it back to 5 per cent or more.