Suryoday SFB gains 3% after RBI clears 1729 Capital's 9.99% stake buy
The buying on the counter came after the RBI approved 1729 Capital and its associates to acquire up to 9.99 per cent stakeSI Reporter Mumbai
Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares rose 3.4 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹137.6 per share. The buying on the counter came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved 1729 Capital and its associates to acquire up to 9.99 per cent stake.
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,441.82 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹161, and its 52-week low was at ₹90.
“We wish to inform that in continuation to our earlier intimation vide Letter No. SSFB/CS/81/2025-26 dated November 13, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) has vide Letter dated December 10, 2025, accorded its prior approval to 1729 Capital and its associates (collectively referred to as ‘the applicant’) to acquire ‘aggregate holding’ of up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in the Bank,” the filing read. ALS READ | AU Small Finance Bank surges 4%; what's driving stock price?
The RBI also stipulated that 1729 Capital must ensure its aggregate holding never exceeds 9.99 per cent and that if its holding drops below 5 per cent, prior RBI approval will be needed to increase it back to 5 per cent or more.
ensure that the ‘aggregate holding’ in the Bank does not exceed 9.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the Bank, at all times. Further, if the ‘aggregate holding’ of the applicant falls below 5 per cent at any point of time, prior approval of the RBI will be required to increase it to 5 per cent or more of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the Bank,” the filing read.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank, originally a microfinance institution, is a new-age small finance bank focused on serving unserved and underserved segments. The bank offers a range of retail banking products, including savings accounts, fixed deposits and a suite of credit products such as microfinance (MFI) loans, Vikas Loans and Shopkeeper Loans. It positions digital banking as a key differentiator, leveraging Aadhaar-based authentication, NPCI payment platforms and mobile technologies, while also operating through traditional channels. The bank emphasises delivering a strong customer experience and is actively expanding its presence into new states.
