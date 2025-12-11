Navin Fluorine zooms 87% so far in CY25; stock among BSE 500 top performers

Navin Fluorine International share price today

Share price of Navin Fluorine International continued its upward movement, gaining 2 per cent at ₹6,081.70 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.4 per cent at 84,584 at 10:41 AM.

The stock price of the specialty chemicals maker was quoting higher for the third straight day, surging 9 per cent during the period. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹6,169.45 on November 17, 2025.

Thus far in the calendar year 2025 (CY25), Navin Fluorine has outperformed the market by zooming 87 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 8 per cent during the period.

Navin Fluorine was top gainer among non-finance related BSE 500 stocks. L&T Finance, Aditya Birla Capital and RBL Bank were the top performers from the BSE 500 index, soaring over 90 per cent so far in the CY2025. What's driving Navin Fluorine stock price in CY25? For the first half (April to September) of the financial year 2025-26 (H1FY26), Navin Fluorine reported a strong earnings, with operating EBITDA more-than-doubled or rose 118 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹453 crore. Operating EBITDA margin improved by 1,060 bps YoY at 30.5 per cent. The company’s sales grew 42 per cent YoY to ₹1,438.80 crore, led by higher realizations and volumes in both domestic and well as international markets.

Meanwhile, the board approved a capex of ₹236.5 crore for setting up additional Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) capacity equivalent up to 15,000 metric tonnes per annum of R32 equivalent quantity at Surat unit of the company. Global R32 demand supply is in tight balance and likely to remain the way for the foreseeable future. This HFC capacity directly addresses global needs for transitioning to low global-warming-potential (GWP) commitments as also increasing RAC and blend demand in India and export markets. This asset is expected to generate peak annual revenue of ₹600 crore to ₹825 crore on completion, the company said.

The board has also approved funding of ₹75 crore for debottlenecking of Multi Purpose Plant facility at Dahej by the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences Limited. This capex will contribute to ₹140 crore to ₹160 crore per annum on completion. Meanwhile, the Indian fluorochemicals industry is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.24 per cent from 2024 to 2029, driven by ongoing industrial expansion, the ‘Make in India’ initiative, and rising demand across sectors such as electronics, healthcare, and manufacturing. CARE Ratings (CareEdge Ratings) believes that Navin Fluorine will continue to benefit from sustained revenue growth across all its business verticals and expected good revenue visibility post completion of all projects. This is considering the firm off-take tie-ups with its customers and expectations of comfortable financial risk profile despite debt availment in the medium term, due to generation of healthy cash accruals, the rating agency said.