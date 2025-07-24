Home / Markets / News / Swastika Castal IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing date

Swastika Castal IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing date

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Swastika Castal IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares of the initial public offering of Swastika Castal (Swastika Castal IPO) is likely to get finalised today, Thursday, July 24, 2025. The public issue received decent demand from investors, getting oversubscribed five times by the end of the subscription period on July 23, according to BSE data.

Check the Swastika Castal IPO allotment status online - direct links

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who have applied for the public issue can check the Swastika Castal IPO allotment status on the official websites of the BSE and Accurate Securities & Registry, the registrar for the offering.

Alternatively, investors can also use the following direct links to check the Swastika Castal IPO allotment status online:

 
Check Swastika Castal IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Swastika Castal IPO allotment status on Accurate Securities & Registry: https://www.accuratesecurities.com/ipo-details.php

Swastika Castal IPO details

Swastika Castal IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 2.16 million equity shares worth ₹14.07 crore. The public issue was offered at ₹65 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares.
 
The public issue was open for subscription from July 21 – July 23. The public issue received
 
Swastika Castal proposes to use the IPO proceeds for capital expenditure for the acquisition of plant & machinery and construction of shed & building. The company will also use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. Accurate Securities & Registry is acting as the registrar to the issue, while Horizon Management is serving as the sole book-running lead manager. 

Swastika Castal IPO grey market premium (GMP) today 

In the grey market, the company’s unlisted shares were trading flat around ₹65 per share, the same as the IPO price, according to sources tracking grey market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) of Swastika Castal IPO remains nil on Thursday. 

Swastika Castal IPO listing date, listing forecast

Shares of Swastika Castal are tentatively expected to list on the BSE SME platform on Monday, July 28, 2025. The current GMP trend suggests a flat listing for the company’s shares.
 
However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for assessing the company's actual market performance.

About Swastika Castal

Swastika was established in 1996 and began operations with aluminium casting. At present, the company has advanced machining, inspection, and testing facilities in India, supported by a team of metallurgists and professionals. Swastika supplies castings as original equipment to companies in India and exports to parts of Europe and the USA.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

