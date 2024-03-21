Home / Markets / News / T+0 settlement beta version from next week, Sebi issues guidelines

T+0 settlement beta version from next week, Sebi issues guidelines

The new framework will come into force from March 28

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 7:23 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday issued guidelines for introducing the beta version of same-day (T+0) settlement on an optional basis. The new framework will become operational by March 28. This will be in addition to the existing T+1 settlement cycle in the equity cash market.

The option will be available for trades done only till 1.30 pm.



"It has been decided to put in place a framework for the introduction of the Beta version of the T+0  settlement cycle on an optional basis in addition to the existing T+1 settlement cycle in the equity cash market, for a limited set of 25 scrips and with a limited number of brokers," a Sebi circular said.



The markets regulator said the shortened settlement cycle will bring cost and time efficiency, transparency in charges to investors, and strengthen risk management at clearing corporations, and the overall securities market ecosystem.

Sebi has asked market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) to put in place additional operational guidelines like the mechanism for trading, clearing and settlement and risk management. They will also be issuing Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs). The regulator said it will continue to do further stakeholder consultation including with users of the Beta version of the T+0 settlement cycle. 


 

Also Read

Emission norms: Top carmakers face strict penalties for violation

Optional T+0 settlement from March 28: Here is what it means for you

Apple prepares iOS 18 for iPhones with focus on Gen-AI and more: Report

How Sebi's trial run of same-day settlement for 25 stocks impacts you

Sebi nod to T+0 settlement for limited stocks, eases norms for FPIs

CG Power, Cummins, Thermax, Hitachi Energy rally up to 9%, hit record highs

Jupiter Wagons rises 4% day after announcing Bonatrans India buyout

Rico Auto hits record high on heavy volumes; stock rallies 61% in a month

Shares of NTPC surge nearly 4% on NCD issue worth Rs 1500 cr

Hindalco, JSW, Tata Steel: Tech charts hint at mixed outlook for metal stks

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SEBISebi norms

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story