T+0 settlement will be a watershed moment for us: Gurpreet Sidana, Religare

Retail investors have taken to the equity markets like never before with the demat account tally hitting the 132 million mark recently. GURPREET SIDANA, chief executive officer at Religare Broking tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that the successful players going ahead may not be the ones who charge zero brokerage, or provide additional limits to their users, or provide intraday calls resulting in more turnover or trades but, the ones who create a moat or an edge for investors. Edited excerpts:

While year 2023 was the year of inclusion, we believe year 2024 will be a year of consolidation and transition. The number of demat accounts has tripled since fiscal 2018-19 (FY19) and crossed 132 million during November 2023.

The retail brokerage sector revenue has already doubled, from Rs 14,000 crore in FY19 to Rs 27,000 crore in the last fiscal, according to a recent report. The differentiator for the year 2024, and beyond, lies in the exhaustiveness of services that brokerages offer. New players will emerge as leaders going ahead, and the market opportunity is too big for each one to have a fair share.



How big a threat are discount brokerages? They're ruling the industry now.

The broking industry has moved beyond pricing, additional exposure limits, and tips. So, the successful players may not be the ones who charge zero brokerage, or provide additional limits to their users, or provide intraday calls resulting in more turnover or trades but, the ones who create a moat or an edge for investors.

The edge can be through faster execution capabilities through innovation in technology and infrastructure, customer experience, wealth management, Portfolio Management Services (PMS), or a combination of some of these.

From where will the next big disruption come from for the Indian broking industry, and how soon?

India's investor base is rising and there is a good headroom for scaling up, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Our growth numbers are huge when compared with developed economies; thus to serve one of the largest and diverse populations in the world, the brokerages need to bring customised services on the table. We believe advisory services and technical innovations would lead the next disruption.

Are the brokerages and the financial intermediaries ready for the T+0 and instant settlement proposed by Sebi?



T+0 settlement will be a watershed moment for us. Even in the current scenario, India is already one of the fastest globally in terms of the settlement cycle with the T+1 settlement window. Unlike bank transfers, where instant and same day fund transfers could be made a reality, the same cannot be said for stocks. The stock market involves both stocks and money being interchanged between two parties, with several entities playing the middlemen.

What's the road ahead for the primary markets in 2024?

The primary market is expected to remain exuberant with some big tech companies eyeing their debut. Tech companies are expected to give listing gains to investors as the focus looks to be shifted to profitability and generating cash flows.



Investors will focus on valuation of the companies and look for opportunities with reasonable valuation and growth prospects. Companies, too, are keen to raise capital due to revival of the investment cycle and take advantage of deluge of liquidity hitting the markets.

When can we see the Religare Broking list on the bourses?

We are looking forward to the eventual listing of our stock broking business, contingent on achieving a certain milestone business scale. Our immediate focus is on reclaiming Religare's initial leadership position by diversifying into beyond core broking avenues of growth. We aspire to transform into a comprehensive platform, offering a complete array of services to our investors and establishing ourselves as a financial inclusion platform.