Talbros Auto surges 8% to hit 52-week high on order win worth Rs 400 crore

SI Reporter Mumbai

Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Shares of Talbros Automotive Component surged 8 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 785.75 in Friday’s intra-day trade after the company received new multi-year orders worth around Rs 400 crore.

In the past two months, the stock of auto components & equipment company zoomed 64 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.54 per cent at 65,428, as of 11:59 am.

The said orders are from both, domestic and overseas customers across its business divisions, product segments, and joint ventures (JVs). These orders are to be executed over the next 5-7 years covering the company's product lines – gaskets, heat shields, forgings, and chassis.

Talbros Group portfolio includes Mercedes Benz dealership for passenger cars. Few of the marquee customers include Bajaj Auto, Tata Cummins, Volvo Eicher India, Ashok Leyland, among many others.

Talbors Automotive said that they received orders from a leading established export OEM for the Electric Vehicles (EV) for Body in White - Stamped Metal Part for over Rs 165 crore over 5 years (Expected SOP for these products is FY25). This order is through the Joint Venture - Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems.

The company also received orders for Forgings products like Ring Gear, Gear Planet, Spacer, Brake Pistone, Cover King Pin, Planetary Gear, and many more from export customers for over Rs 50 crore over 5 years. It  has received orders worth ~Rs 65 crore for over 5 years for the heat shield products from multiple domestic OEMs. These order span across new technologies in the heat shield space.

Further, the company received orders worth ~Rs 120 crore for over 5 years for the gasket products from both domestic and export OEM customers. This includes an order worth ~Rs 40 crore for EVs from a leading overseas OEM.

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

