Shares of leading auto majors and auto components firms were struggling on the NSE on Wednesday, with Nifty Auto index slipping 2.21 per cent in intraday deals. Individually, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) was down by 3.99 per cent, Eicher Motors by 3.86 per cent and Samvardhana Motherson International by 3.69 per cent intraday. On the other hand, recently listed Hyundai Motors India slumped 4.98 per cent after its net profit fell 16 percent to Rs 1,375 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The stocks of the auto giants have been facing bear attacks for a while now, as in the last month some of the stocks have plunged up to 22 per cent. During this period, Samvardhana Motherson International has slipped 22.5 per cent, Bajaj Auto by 18.6 per cent, Exide Industries 18.5 per cent and Tata Motors by 15.4 per cent.

Others such as Hero MotoCorp, Bosch, TVS Motor Company, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Bharat Forge and MRF have plummeted in the range of 15-8 per cent in the last four weeks.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto has crashed 12 per cent in the last one month, as compared to Nifty50’s drop of 4.9 per cent. The downturn has come due to fears of a sustained demand outlook for passenger and commercial vehicles.

Analysts believe that the correction has taken place due to weak monthly numbers and high inventory levels at dealerships and a slowdown in production as manufacturers are adjusting to lower demand. “Although some of the inventory was cleared during the festive season, we don’t yet know the full picture of how much stock remains at dealerships at the end of October," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

Slowing demand

More From This Section

In a recent interview with Business Standard, R C Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki, said that the pent-up demand for cars that emerged post-pandemic, combined with supply constraints like the non-availability of semiconductors affecting production, has now dissipated.

Also Read: Pent-up demand for cars now over; growth will be only 3-4%: Maruti Chairman “This year, we are seeing negative growth in the sub-Rs 10 lakh car segment, which represents two-thirds of the market. Only the over-Rs 10 lakh segment is growing, so overall growth is muted,” Bhargava said.

According to Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations, (FADA), in the first half FY25, the Indian auto retail sector saw overall growth of 6.55 per cent.

In September 2024, the auto retail sector witnessed a significant 9.26 per cent YoY decline in overall sales, with Two-wheelers down 8.51 per cent, PVs down 18.81 per cent, and CVs down 10.45 per cent YoY. For October 2024, there was seasonal improvement in growth due to festive demand, where Two-wheelers saw an 11 per cent YoY growth, tractor sales surged by 29 per cent, and passenger vehicle sales grew by 4 per cent, while three-wheelers declined by 3 per cent.

According to analysts, the growth of the pre-owned vehicle market, higher interest rates coupled with less parking infrastructure are suppressing the overall auto demand.

“The pre-owned vehicle market is growing in double digits, while the new car market is seeing single-digit growth. This shift reflects changing consumer preferences for more affordable options. Also more than 85 per cent of vehicles are being bought on EMI, high interest rates are also a key factor limiting demand. India’s monetary policy is working counterproductively, particularly affecting consumer spending on discretionary items like cars," said Deven Choksey, managing director at DRChoksey FinServ.

Investment strategy

Despite the demand weakening, analysts say that with the recent correction in auto stock prices, the downside risk is now limited, giving an opportunity for long-term investors.

According to Jasani, auto stocks may still face challenges in the short term, but he expects a recovery in a few weeks owing to the kickstart of the harvest season in rural areas. He prefers the two-wheeler segment, due to attractive valuations as the passenger vehicle space may take more time to recover.

Meanwhile, Choksey said that Tata Motors remains a favourite due to its strong commercial vehicle business, growing JLR portfolio, and focus on electric vehicles, though the stock is priced in for now. Maruti and Hyundai, on the other hand, are less attractive, according to him due to slower growth from a larger base.

“In the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto stands out for its strong export business, which contributes 50 per cent of sales, and its expanding portfolio of new models, including flex-fuel and electric vehicles," Choksey said.