Pent-up demand for cars now over; growth will be only 3-4%: Maruti Chairman

Last week, Maruti Suzuki launched the e Vitara in Milan, heralding its entry into the electric vehicle space, even as overall domestic market sales were muted after a two-year dream run. R C Bhargava, chairman of the company, discusses the reasons for the slowdown and their strategy in the EV market in an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta in New Delhi. Edited excerpts:

Passenger car sales this year have been muted after two years of high growth. Why is the slowdown happening when overall economic growth is in line with expectations?

It is true that while gross domestic product growth