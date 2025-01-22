Tanla Platforms falls 7% after profit slumps 15% in Q3; hits 52-week low

Tanla Platforms share price slumped 7.14 per cent, while also hitting its 52-week low at Rs 617.30 a piece and on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade. This came after the company reported a considerable drop in its net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).

Tanla Platforms posted a 15.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in net profit for Q3FY25. The company reported a net profit of Rs 118.5 crore, compared to Rs 140.1 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations saw a marginal decline of 0.2 per cent, amounting to Rs 1,000.4 crore in Q3FY25, as against Rs 1,002.6 crore in Q3FY24.

At the operational level, the company’s Ebitda stood at Rs 163.4 crore, reflecting a 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y decrease from Rs 192.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The Ebitda margin contracted to 16.3 per cent in the reporting quarter, down from 19.2 per cent in Q3FY24. Ebitda represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

In a positive development for shareholders, Tanla Platforms declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share (600 per cent) on shares with a face value of Rs 1 each for FY2024-25. The record date for determining eligibility is January 27, with the payment scheduled on or before February 20, 2025.

On the equities front, Tanla Platforms share price has underperformed the market, falling 35 per cent in the last six months, while losing 47 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 5 per cent in the last six months, while rising 6 per cent in the last one year.

Tanla Platforms has a total market capitalisation of Rs 8,338.20 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 45.58 and at an earning per share of Rs 14.59.

At 11:51 AM, the stock price of the company was down 6.74 per cent at Rs 620 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.24 per cent to 76,023.75 level.