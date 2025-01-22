Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Tanla Platforms falls 7% after profit slumps 15% in Q3; hits 52-week low

Tanla Platforms falls 7% after profit slumps 15% in Q3; hits 52-week low

Tanla Platforms share price slumped 7.14 per cent, while also hitting its 52-week low at Rs 617.30 a piece and on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading
Representational image
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tanla Platforms share price slumped 7.14 per cent, while also hitting its 52-week low at Rs 617.30 a piece and on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade. This came after the company reported a considerable drop in its net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).
 
Tanla Platforms posted a 15.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in net profit for Q3FY25. The company reported a net profit of Rs 118.5 crore, compared to Rs 140.1 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.  
 
Revenue from operations saw a marginal decline of 0.2 per cent, amounting to Rs 1,000.4 crore in Q3FY25, as against Rs 1,002.6 crore in Q3FY24.  
 
At the operational level, the company’s Ebitda stood at Rs 163.4 crore, reflecting a 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y decrease from Rs 192.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The Ebitda margin contracted to 16.3 per cent in the reporting quarter, down from 19.2 per cent in Q3FY24. Ebitda represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.  
 
In a positive development for shareholders, Tanla Platforms declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share (600 per cent) on shares with a face value of Rs 1 each for FY2024-25. The record date for determining eligibility is January 27, with the payment scheduled on or before February 20, 2025.
 
On the equities front, Tanla Platforms share price has underperformed the market, falling 35 per cent in the last six months, while losing 47 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 5 per cent in the last six months, while rising 6 per cent in the last one year. 

Also Read

Persistent Systems shares under pressure, slip 7% ahead of Q3 results

India Cements share slips 9% on weak Q3 show; net loss widens to Rs 429 cr

BSE Realty index hits 10-month low; Oberoi, Prestige, Lodha fall up to 7%

Aditya Birla Real Estate falls 8% after posting loss in Q3; know more

Here's why IndiaMART InterMESH tanked 10%, hit 52-wk low on Jan 22; details

 
Tanla Platforms has a total market capitalisation of Rs 8,338.20 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 45.58 and at an earning per share of Rs 14.59.
 
At 11:51 AM, the stock price of the company was down 6.74 per cent at Rs 620 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.24 per cent to 76,023.75 level.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty in range; Mid, SmallCap indices drop 2% each; breadth favours bears

5 stocks that can benefit from China + 1 strategy; here's how to trade them

Foreign investors sell $5 billion of Indian stocks as profit view dims

Denta Water IPO opens today: GMP up 56%, Subscribed 2x; should you bid?

Why Jana Small Finance Bank climbed 18% after Q3FY25 results; details here

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSE

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story