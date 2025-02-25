Tata Capital IPO: Tata Group's NBFC inches closer to D-Street; details here

Tata Capital IPO: Tata Group's financial services arm, Tata Capital, is all set to bring another investment opportunity to the Group for primary market investors as the company takes another step toward Dalal Street. Tata Capital, according to a Reuters report, is preparing to go public with the launch of its Tata Group's financial services arm, Tata Capital, is all set to bring another investment opportunity to the Group for primary market investors as the company takes another step toward Dalal Street. Tata Capital, according to a Reuters report, is preparing to go public with the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) . The Reuters report suggests that the company's board has approved plans for the public offering.

According to the reports, the public offering will see the non-bank lender issue 230 million new shares, while current shareholders will exit through the offer-for-sale route. At present, Tata Sons holds a 93 per cent stake in Tata Capital. This would also mark the second company from the Tata Group to go public in less than two years. Earlier in 2023, Tata Group’s technology arm, Tata Technologies, went public, almost 20 years after Tata Consultancy Services , the Group's IT services arm, was listed on the exchanges in 2004.

The development regarding the Tata Capital IPO comes on the back of news that the company is required to list on the exchanges by September this year, in line with central bank regulations for 'upper layer' non-banking financial companies, as reported by Reuters.

That said, Tata Capital's board has also approved a rights issue worth up to Rs 1,504 crore for existing shareholders. The NBFC has set the record date for the rights issue as Tuesday, February 25, 2025. However, the company has yet to announce the issue price and the entitlement ratio for the rights issue. However, Tata Capital, according to reports, did not share any further details on its proposed public offering.

Tata Capital (TCL), the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group, is a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited, and operates as a non-banking financial company. Established in 2007, Tata Capital and its subsidiaries provide a wide range of services and products in the financial services sector and operate across various business areas, including Commercial Finance, Consumer Loans, Wealth Services, and the distribution and marketing of Tata Cards.