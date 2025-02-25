Biocon share price up 2% as arm launches Yesintek in US; check details here

Biocon share price: Pharmaceutical company Biocon shares rose as much as 2.05 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 327.50 per share on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

The rise in the Biocon share price came after Biocon Biologics, a fully integrated global biosimilars company and a subsidiary of Biocon, announced that Yesintek (ustekinumab-kfce) is now available to patients in US. Yesintek is one of the first biosimilars to enter the US market as a competitor to Stelara (ustekinumab).

Shreehas Tambe, CEO and managing director of Biocon Biologics, said: “The launch of Yesintek marks a significant step in our commitment to improving the lives of patients with inflammatory conditions and expanding access to high-quality biosimilars. It also represents our first product launch in the United States since becoming a fully integrated global biosimilars organisation. We are excited to be among the first companies to introduce a high-quality, affordable biosimilar Ustekinumab to this patient population.”

Yesintek has been approved for the treatment of several chronic autoimmune diseases, including Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis. It provides patients with more affordable treatment options for these conditions.

Yesintek will be available in the same formulations as Stelara: 45 mg/0.5 mL PFS, 90 mg/mL PFS, 45 mg/0.5 mL vial, and 130 mg/26 mL vial.

Moreover, Yesintek will have commercial payor coverage and a comprehensive patient assistance program that includes benefits verification, copay support, and more. Eligible patients who meet program criteria may pay as little as $0.

Yesintek is a monoclonal antibody that targets IL-12 and IL-23 mediated signaling, which is involved in immune-mediated diseases.

Also, the clinical studies have shown that Yesintek is biosimilar to Stelara, with comparable pharmacokinetics, safety, efficacy, and immunogenicity profiles.

Yesintek had received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in December 2024.

About Biocon

Biocon is among the leading global biotechnology companies, focused on manufacturing innovative biotechnology products and providing research services.

The company operates through several business segments, including Biosimilars, Research Services, Generics, and Novel Biologics.

Biocon Biologics, its biosimilars arm, holds a portfolio of 20 biosimilars spanning across critical therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology, and diabetes, with major market share in advanced markets. The company also has a robust pipeline of over 20 molecules expected to be launched by 2030.

Syngene, its research services arm, is an independent entity that offers comprehensive discovery, development, and manufacturing services to various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and consumer goods.

The company’s generics division specialises in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) with an extensive portfolio of over 50 products, including high-potency molecules. Biocon has made strides in novel biologics, with the introduction of India’s first indigenously produced monoclonal antibody, Nimotuzumab, and Itolizumab for treating psoriasis.

The company continues to expand its manufacturing capacity globally, including a recent acquisition of a US oral solid dosage facility and a biologics manufacturing facility through Syngene.